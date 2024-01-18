Packers vs. 49ers Best Same-Game Parlay for NFL Divisional Round
After a stunning defeat of the Dallas Cowboys last week, the Green Packers travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers.
By Hans Geevers
Saturday night's NFL playoff action will center around the No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers traveling to Santa Clara, California to face the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers.
In my opinion, this matchup certainly presents bettors with multiple viable wager options to profit, but I have crafted a same-game parlay to help bettors increase the payout. I'll be focusing on key players such as Brock Purdy, Jordan Love and Christian McCaffrey.
Let's dive into this NFC Divisional matchup from a betting perspective to find the best same game parlay available!
Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers Same Game Parlay
- Brock Purdy OVER 1.5 Pass TDS
- Jordan Love OVER 0.5 INT
- Christian McCaffrey OVER 2+ TDS
Same Game Parlay Odds: +365
Brock Purdy OVER 1.5 Pass TDS
The former seventh round draft pick in the NFL draft has shown the world that he is a franchise quarterback. Having stated that, I fully expect Purdy to perform at a high level this week. Let me elaborate on my previous statements by presenting Purdy's regular season statistics relative to his peers.
Through 17 games played this season (among qualifying quarterbacks) Purdy ranks fifth in total passing yards (4,280), third in total passing touchdowns (31), and fourth in completion percentage (69.4%).
In addition to the 49ers signal caller's consistent quality play on the football field this season, I like Purdy's chances to take an advantage of a Packers defense that has been vulnerable to superior quarterback play this season. I think Purdy goes over 1.5 passing touchdowns rather easily.
Jordan Love Over 0.5 INTS
Full disclosure, I backed Jordan Love to post good numbers in last week's Wild Card matchup with the Cowboys. Fortunately for me, Love did just that lighting up the Dallas defense for over 270 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Having stated that, this week, Love will face a 49ers defense that is far better from an overall talent perspective than the lowly Cowboys secondary.
I also foresee a potential game script that has the Packers down early in this one. If that belief does come to fruition, Love could be placed in a position where he has to throw the football in situations that are not favorable to overall pass efficiency. For the reasons just presented, give me the Packers signal caller to throw one ot the other team.
Christian McCaffery OVER 2+ TDS
How good is McCaffery you may ask? The answer is simple. The man is an outstanding football player, regardless of position. Let's dive into McCaffery's statistics to better illustrate my point. This season, McCaffery ranks first in total rushing yards (1,459), second in total rushing touchdowns (14), and first in total rushing yards over expectation (349).
With two extra weeks of rest to heal a strained calf, McCaffery draws a defensive unit that ranks 21st in total rushing yards allowed to opposing running backs (95.8). Clearly, McCaffery is in a great spot. Give me CMCto have 2 or more touchdowns. I think it's the smart play.
