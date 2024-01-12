Packers vs. Cowboys Best Same-Game Parlay for Wild Card Weekend
This Sunday, the Green Bay Packers travel to Texas for an NFC Wild Card matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.
By Hans Geevers
This Sunday night, the NFL presents an NFC playoff matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys. Let's take a look at this game from a betting perspective to find the best Same Game Parlay!
Packers vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay
- Dak Prescott OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns
- Jordan Love OVER 248.5 passing yards
- CeeDee Lamb OVER 98.5 receiving yards
Parlay odds: +355
Dak Prescott OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns
The Dallas Cowboys led the NFL in scoring offense this season. A big reason for that is Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott. Through 17 games played this season, Prescott ranks third in overall completion percentage (69.5%), third in total yards (4,516), and first in passing touchdowns (36). In Prescott's last three games played, he has thrown a total of eight touchdowns.
This week, he and the Cowboys will face a Green Bay defense that has had issues defending the pass at times this season. For example, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers threw for 381 yards against them back in Week 15. I think it's fair to say Dak is far better in talent level than Mayfield. He also gets to throw to Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is one of the best in the NFL.
I think Prescott will throw for at least two touchdowns on Saturday.
Jordan Love OVER 248.5 passing yards
After starting the season playing relatively average football from a statistical standpoint, Jordan Love has improved his play on the football field exponentially. Since week 12, he has ranked second in the NFL amongst 46 qualifying quarterbacks in EPA (Expected Points Added). I have to say that he has certainly passed my eye test as he has shown poise in the pocket at pivotal times.
Additionally, the Cowboys' defense has struggled against the pass over the last nine games of the season. Since week 8, they've allowed 48% of opposing passes to be successful. Looking even closer at the data, Love has performed far better versus man-to-man coverage. That's important due to the Cowboys using man-to-man coverage at a league-high rate of 44% of the time.
From a game script perspective, I think that Green Bay will be playing from behind most of this game. If the Packers can keep the Cowboys' pressure in check, I love Love's chances to go over 248.5 yards.
CeeDee Lamb Over 98.5 Receiving Yards
Through 17 games played this season, Lamb ranks second in total receiving yards (1,749), first in total receptions (135), and third in total receiving touchdowns (12). Lamb is a huge portion of this Cowboys' offense. I see Prescott throwing the football to Lamb early and often on Sunday evening. In summary, I am backing him to go over 98.5 receiving yards.
