Packers vs. Eagles Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks (Bet with AJ Brown to find the end zone)
By Cody Pestino
On Friday, September 6, the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles kick off the NFL International games in São Paulo, Brazil.
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
- Saquon Barkley -110
- Jalen Hurts -105
- AJ Brown +115
- Josh Jacobs +120
- DeVonta Smith +150
- Christian Watson +175
- Dallas Godert +185
Top Tier Pick: A.J. Brown +115
One of the key positional advantages for the Eagles in this matchup is AJ Brown against Packers cornerbacks. Last season, the Packers' defensive backs struggled in coverage, particularly in man-to-man situations. While Jaire Alexander is a skilled and competitive corner, he’s physically undersized when facing Brown. The Packers' other cornerbacks Keisean Nixon, and Eric Stokes were often targeted due to teams avoiding Alexander, and they didn't rise to the challenge.
Brown is a major target for the Eagles, especially in the red zone, where he receives over 55% of the team's targets. Expect the Eagles to try to isolate Brown against Nixon or Stokes and give him plenty of opportunities near the end zone.
Value Pick: Jayden Reed +210
Reed has a solid advantage in this matchup. The Eagles had one of the weakest secondaries in the NFL last season and attempted to address it by drafting multiple rookies. Reed, who primarily lines up in the slot, will likely be matched up against one of those rookies, Quinyon Mitchell. Reed led the Packers in red zone targets last season, and with nearly every offensive starter returning, that trend is likely to continue.
The odds for Packers slot receiver Jayden Reed to score a touchdown is set at +230, offering significant value to bettors.
Longshot Pick: Tucker Kraft +475
If you're looking for a player with long odds who has a decent chance to score, Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is an intriguing longshot. The Packers have two talented tight ends in Kraft and Luke Musgrave, and it's anticipated that both will see the field together frequently in 2024. With the addition of running back Josh Jacobs, the Packers are expected to emphasize the run game, making use of their big personnel to enhance their rushing attack. This approach opens up opportunities for play-action, particularly in red-zone situations, where the Packers' tight ends could slip behind the Eagles' defense.
Kraft to score a TD with odds of +475 could be worth a flier.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.