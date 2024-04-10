Packers vs. Eagles Opening Odds for NFL Week 1 in Brazil
Opening odds for the first announced NFL game of the 2024 season
We still have many months before the 2024 NFL season kicks off, but we officially have the first betting lines for a game!
The NFL announced on Wednesday that the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will face each other in Sao Paolo, Brazil on Friday September 6. The game will take place the night after the first game of the season, which will likely feature the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.
As soon as the announcement was made, sportsbooks have released odds for the game. Let's take a look.
Packers vs. Eagles opening odds
The odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook:
Spread:
- Packers +1.5
- Eagles -1.5
Moneyline:
- Packers -102
- Eagles -118
Total:
- OVER/UNDER 51.5
The Packers and Eagles had complete opposite 2023 seasons in some ways. The Packers got off to a slow start, but caught fire at the end of the year, going 6-2 in their last eight games and then upsetting the Dallas Cowboys in the opening round of the playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Eagles started off the year with a 10-1 record and then went 1-5 in their last six games and then lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round.
Can the Packers keep their momentum going from last season? Will the Eagles bounce back after a rough end to their 2023 campaign? Those questions will be answered on September 6 in Brazil.
These two teams last faced each other in Week 12 of the 2022 regular season. The Eagles won the game by a final score of 40-33.
If you want to place an early bet on this game, click the link below to sign up for an account at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!