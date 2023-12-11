Packers vs. Giants Same Game Parlay for Monday Night Football
The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants will face-off in one of the two Monday Night Football games in Week 14.
If you want to check out the betting odds for the game, as well as Jovan Alford's best bet, you'll find them in his full betting preview here.
With it being a prime time game, let's go ahead and make a same-game parlay just for fun. Remember, these bets can be tough to eat, so you may want to wager less than you would on a usual wager.
Same Game Parlay for Packers vs. Giants
- Packers Alternate Spread -2.5
- Alternate Total UNDER 43.5
- Jordan Love 2+ passing touchdowns
- Saquon Barkley UNDER 67.5 rushing yards
- Dontayvion Wicks Anytime TD
Packers Alternate Spread -2.5
For the sake of the parlay, we're going to move the spread down to -2.5 to -6.5, that way, the Packers only need to win by a field goal instead of a touchdown.
Don't be fooled by the Giants' two latest wins against the Commanders and Patriots, this team is atrocious. They're second last in both EPA per Play and Success rate while also coming in at 20th in opponent EPA per Play and 28th in opponent success rate.
All signs point to the Packers running away with this one.
Alternate Total UNDER 43.5
We're going to do a similar thing to the total that we need to the spread and move the total up from 36.5 to 43.5. That way, we have a little bit more wiggle worm to work with. The Giants are averaging just 13.3 points per game this season, the second fewest in the NFL. Now, they have to face a Packers defense that's allowing just 20.3 points per game, the ninth fewest in the league.
Jordan Love 2+ passing touchdowns
Jordan Love has tossed 22 touchdowns this season, including three in each of his last two games. All we need him to do is throw two touchdowns in this game for us to win this ticket. Let's bet on him to stay hot on Monday night and have a strong performance in the touchdown category against the Giants.
Saquon Barkley UNDER 67.5 rushing yards
Saquon Barkley has had a rough season running the ball. He's averaging 77.4 yards per game, but he's averaging only 4.2 yards per carry and has a rushing success rate of 38.8%. That's not going to get it done against this Packers defense.
I also expect the Giants to be playing from behind for the majority of the game, which will cause them to go to the air and abandon the run.
Dontayvion Wicks Anytime TD
Dontayvion Wicks only has two total touchdowns on the season, but he's been getting enough looks that it should only be a matter of time before he scores a third. He has at least three receptions in four-straight games and serves as the team's deep threat, averaging 16.3 yards per throw. If the Packers' score a long touchdown tonight, there's a good chance it's Wicks on the receiving end of it.
Parlay odds: +1416
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
