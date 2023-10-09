Packers vs. Raiders best same-game parlay for Monday night Football Week 5
The Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders will wrap up the Week 5 slate when they meet up on Monday Night Football.
With it being the final NFL game of the week, let's have some fun with it and sprinkle some money on a same-game parlay. Remember, these types of bets have a lower likelihood of winning, so you may want to bet less than you would on a normal bet.
If you want to tail me on this play, you should do so at FanDuel Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users will receive $200 in bonus bets when they place their first $5 wager! Just click the link below to sign up for this offer.
Packers vs. Raiders same-game parlay
- Packers moneyline
- Jordan Love OVER 235.5 passing yards
- Josh Jacobs UNDER 75.5 rushing yards
- Jayden Reed OVER 2.5 receptions
- Davante Adams any time touchdown
Packers moneyline
I love the Packers this week. The Packers have some weaknesses, but the Raiders don't have the strengths to exploit them. Jimmy Garoppolo is back in the lineup for the Raiders, but that doesn't sway me away from backing Green Bay. I think the Packers get the job done.
Jordan Love OVER 235.5 passing yards
Jordan Love is averaging 225.3 passing yards per game this season, but he's completing only 56.1% of passes. The good news is, he gets to face a Raiders defense that allows teams to complete over 70% of passes against them. As long as Love get complete a few more passes than he has in each game so far this season, he can soar over this total.
Josh Jacobs UNDER 75.5 rushing yards
Josh Jacobs has been downright bad this season. He's averaging only 41.5 rushing yards per game this season while averaging just 2.7 yards per rush. I'm shocked that his rushing total is all the way up at 75.5 for this game. I don't think he even sniffs that number.
Jayden Reed OVER 2.5 receptions
Jayden Reed has the second most targets in the NFL this season with 25. He also has 12 receptions for 203 yards, averaging 3 receptions per game. As long as he hits three receptions once again, this leg of the parlay will cash.
Davante Adams any time touchdown
Davante Adams is a no-brainer to bet on to score a touchdown in this game. He has almost twice as many targets than any other receiver on the Raiders and he has already found the end zone three times this season. Now, he gets to face his former team, the Packers. You know he wants to score in this one more than most.
Same Game Parlay odds: +1742
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!