Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Aaron Judge, Corbin Burnes Primed for Big Games)
By Peter Dewey
Is there a better way to bet on a loaded Major League Baseball slate than taking some player props on some of the stars in the league?
That’s what my plan is for Friday night, with two All-Star starting pitchers and one AL MVP candidate in the mix for today’s bets.
Let’s break down the plays for May 24:
Best MLB Prop Bets for Thursday, May 24
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Zac Gallen UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-150)
- Corbin Burnes UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (+100)
- Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+110)
Zac Gallen UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-150)
Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen is in a prime spot on Friday night against a Miami Marlins team that ranks 29th in MLB in OPS this season.
Gallen has allowed five or fewer hits in six of his nine outings in 2024, posting a 1.10 WHIP on the season.
Miami isn’t an offense to fear, and even when Gallen has worked six or more innings, he’s only allowed over 5.5 hits one time.
I’ll ride with the D-Backs ace on Friday night.
Corbin Burnes UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (+100)
Corbin Burnes has a cupcake matchup against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, who have the worst OPS in baseball in the 2024 season.
Chicago is 28th in the league in hits this season, and it should struggle against Burnes, who has a 1.02 WHIP through this season.
He’s gone under this prop in half of his starts, and I expect him to end up going UNDER it again in such a favorable matchup.
Burnes has lowered his ERA to 2.41 on the season, allowing three or fewer runs in every start in 2024. I expect him to shine on Friday night.
Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+110)
Aaron Judge has been red hot in May, posting a .391 batting average, 1.475 OPS, hitting 11 doubles, nine homers, and picking up 27 total hits over that stretch.
Judge now gets a shot against the San Diego Padres and Yu Darvish, a pitcher that he’s fared well against in his career. The Yankees slugger is 2-for-5 with a home run in five at-bats against Darvish, and I think he’s a steal to go OVER 1.5 bases in this matchup.
Judge’s batting average has jumped 76 points in the last month, and I expect him to remain hot on Friday.
