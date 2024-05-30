Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Anthony Volpe Remains Red Hot, Two Pitcher Props)
By Peter Dewey
Even on a travel day in Major League Baseball, there are player props to target for the eight games in action.
For those of you who read this column on a day-to-day basis, you know that I love a good pitcher prop, and there are a few that I’m targeting on May 30 with some solid starters like Logan Gilbert, Brady Singer, Zac Gallen, and Jack Flaherty all on the bump.
Here’s how to bet on Thursday’s action:
Best MLB Prop Bets for Thursday, May 30
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Anthony Volpe OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+105)
- Jack Flahery OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-140)
- Brady Singer UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-145)
Anthony Volpe OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+105)
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is one of the hottest hitters in baseball right now, extending his hitting streak to 21 games on Wednesday night.
Over that 21-game stretch, Volpe is hitting .341, picking up 31 hits, four doubles, three triples and three homers. Volpe is plus money to get multiple hits in this game, but I like his total bases prop more to give him a chance to get this done with just one swing of the bat.
In five of his last seven games, Volpe has cleared 1.5 total bases. He should have a field day against Patrick Sandoval (5.60 ERA) tonight.
Jack Flahery OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-140)
Every time Jack Flaherty is on the mound for the Detroit Tigers, I’m taking his strikeout prop.
Flaherty faced the No. 4 team in avoiding the punchout – the Toronto Blue Jays – his last time out and promptly finished with nine strikeouts for the second straight game.
The veteran righty has cleared 6.5 K’s in seven of his 10 starts this season, ranking in the 97th percentile in whiff percentage, 95th percentile in strikeouts percentage, and 71st percentile in chase rate.
Boston, his opponent on Thursday, ranks 28th out of 30 teams in strikeouts per game at 9.63. Flaherty should have no problem clearing this number tonight.
Brady Singer UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-145)
Kansas City Royals starter Brady Singer has been solid this season, posting a 2.63 ERA and leading his team to an 8-3 record in his 11 starts this season.
Singer is making his second start against the Minnesota Twins in 2024, and he tossed seven innings of three-hit ball, striking out 10, in his season debut against Minny.
Through 11 starts, Singer has allowed more than 5.5 hits just two times, and he’s posted an impressive WHIP of 1.11 on the season.
The Twins rank just 23rd in hits this season, so this is a favorable matchup for Singer when it comes to keeping players off the basepaths.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.