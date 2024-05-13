Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Brady Singer, Corbin Burnes Among Players to Bet)
By Peter Dewey
One of the best ways to bet on Major League Baseball is in the prop market, and there are a few starters I’m targeting on May 13.
Kansas City Royals starter Brady Singer could be undervalued against a struggling Seattle Mariners offense, and Baltimore Orioles starter Corbin Burnes could be a player to fade in his start on Monday night.
Let’s break down the picks for May 13:
Best MLB Prop Bets for Monday, May 13
- Boston Red Sox-Tampa Bay Rays No Run First Inning (-130)
- Corbin Burnes UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (+125)
- Brady Singer UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-155)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Boston Red Sox-Tampa Bay Rays No Run First Inning (-130)
Looking for a first inning sweat?
The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays have two starters who have been money in the no-run first-inning market all season long.
Kutter Crawford (1.75 ERA) has gone 7-1 on NRFI so far in 2024, and Tampa Bay starter Zach Eflin (3.75 ERA) has matched that in his eight starts.
So, should we go back to the well?
I am since Tampa Bay is 22nd in the league in first-inning runs scored, and Crawford has hit the NRFI in each of his last seven starts. Expect a pitcher’s duel early in this game.
Corbin Burnes UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (+125)
Baltimore Orioles starter Corbin Burnes is one of the best pitchers in baseball, but I’m fading him tonight when it comes to his strikeout prop.
This is a tough matchup for Burnes when it comes to K’s, as he’s facing a Toronto team that is third in the league in fewest strikeouts this season with just 295. They’re one of four teams that are under 300 K’s on the season.
Burnes has six or more strikeouts in five of his eight starts, but he’s also landed on exactly six K’s in four of those games. I can’t back him to clear this total against a team that doesn’t strike out much.
Brady Singer UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-155)
Brady Singer – the Kansas City Royals starter against the Seattle Mariners – has allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his eight starts this season, leading the Royals to a 6-2 record in those outings.
Singer has a 2.36 ERA and 3.38 Fielding Independent Pitching on the season, and six of his eight starts have come with him allowing one or fewer earned runs.
He now takes on a Seattle team that is 25th in the league in OPS and 24th in runs scored. I expect the righty to slow down this offense on Monday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.