Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Chris Sale's Heater Continues)
By Reed Wallach
Pitchers take focus on Saturday's baseball card with a handful of elite talents set to start.
The resurgent Chris Sale, in the thick of a crowded NL Cy Young race, will look to keep his fine play up as the calendar flips to June, and I'm eyeing him as one of my three favorite pitcher props on Saturday's slate.
Other arms, like Ryan Weathers and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, also present advantageous pitching opportunities.
Here's our three favorite props for Saturday:
Best MLB Prop Bets for Saturday, June 1st
- Chris Sale OVER 18.5 Outs (+142)
- Ryan Weathers OVER 16.5 Outs (-120)
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-102)
Chris Sale OVER 18.5 Outs (+142)
Sale is off a month of May in which he allowed two earned runs in five starts across 32 innings, which equates to about six-and-a-half innings.
The Cy Young candidate now faces an out-matched Athletics team that is 29th in batting average against left handed pitching, making for a favorable matchup for him to pitch into the seventh inning for a fourth straight start, a worthwhile play at plus odds.
Ryan Weathers OVER 16.5 Outs (-120)
Weathers is one of the bright spots of a lowly Marlins team and has had little issue going over this number, clearing this in seven of his last eight starts while posting a 3.16 ERA.
So, why is this number being priced like a median outcome? The Rangers offense has a ton of hype, but little substance in 2024, especially against left handed pitching this season. Texas is hitting only .233 against southpaws this season and will struggle with Weathers' ability to navigate the lineup.
I'll bank on the southpaw to go over his outs mark again on Saturday.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-102)
Yamamoto's pitch arsenal is dangerous, and he doesn't need long to clear even this high of a total.
The Dodgers' rookie is fresh off eight strikeouts against the Reds in just five innings of work, and has cleared this mark in five of his last 10 starts (I'm looking past his first start in Korea in wihch he only pitched one inning).
Yamamoto faces a Rockies team that strikes out at a top five clip this season and will struggle to keep up with the Dodgers' righty.
Given that this sets up for a strong outing, the Dodgers are -320 on the moneyline, I'll back the rookie to shove on Saturday.
