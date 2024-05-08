Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Fade Carlos Rodon, Trust Brady Singer on Wednesday)
By Peter Dewey
What better way to kick off Wednesday’s MLB action than some player props?
We have plenty of afternoon games to watch throughout the day on May 8, and there are some starters that I’m expecting to thrive in the early window – as well as one I plan on fading tonight.
Now that we’re over a month into the season, we’re starting to see some repeat matchups and some pitchers are coming back to their norm after slow or fast starts to 2024. Here’s who to target on Wednesday in the prop market:
Best MLB Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 8
- Brady Singer UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- Carlos Rodon UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts
- Aaron Nola UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed
Brady Singer UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
Brady Singer is off to a terrific start for the Kansas City Royals, but he does have a tough matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers (top five in MLB in OPS) on Wednesday.
Still, I think Singer is in a great spot to pick up another quality start, as he’s allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his seven outings this season.
Overall, Singer has a 2.45 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP, posting an expected ERA of 3.89 this season. Outside of a five-run outing against Toronto, Singer hasn’t even flirted with his line in most of his starts, allowing one or fewer earned runs five times.
He’s a solid bet on Wednesday afternoon.
Carlos Rodon UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts
New York Yankees lefty Carlos Rodon makes his second start of the season against the Houston Astros on Wednesday, and there’s a lot we can learn from his first outing.
Rodon lasted just 4.1 innings (albeit in the first series of the season) in his first start against the Astros, picking up four strikeouts.
I think he’s in a spot to go UNDER his strikeout prop again, as the Astros rank No. 1 in Major League Baseball when it comes to striking out. They’ve only had 225 K’s on the season.
Rodon has cleared 5.5 punch outs in just three of his seven starts, and he ranks in the 29th percentile in whiff percentage, 52nd percentile in strikeouts percentage and 29th percentile in chase rate.
That’s not promising against a Houston team that doesn’t go down easily this season.
Aaron Nola UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed
Aaron Nola has led the Philadelphia Phillies to six straight wins in his starts, and he’s posted a 1.15 WHIP so far on the season – a good sign for our prop tonight.
In seven starts, Nola has allowed six or more hits just two times, with one of those coming in his dreadful season debut.
Since then, he’s settled down, allowing four or fewer hits in five of his last six outings. Now, Nola gets a crack at a Toronto team that has scored just two runs across the first two games of this series and ranks 25th in Major League Baseball in hits this season.
With the Blue Jays struggling, I think Nola turns in another strong performance on Wednesday afternoon.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.