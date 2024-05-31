Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Fade Patrick Corbin At All Costs)
By Reed Wallach
Let's foucs on pitchers as we begin the weekend of baseball, both the good and the bad.
Patrick Corbin's pronounced struggles should continue on Friday against the Guardians, read below to find out how I'm playing his strikeout prop in addition to Walker Buehler, who has a favorable matchup against the Rockies.
Best MLB Player Props for May 31st
- Patrick Corbin UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (+105)
- Erick Fedde OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-130)
- Walker Buehler OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-155)
Patrick Corbin UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts
Corbin, who sports a 6.18 ERA this season, has gone under this total in six of 11 games, and may be chased from this game quickly against the Guardians.
Cleveland is a top five hitting lineup in terms of OPS against left handed pitching and strikes out the fifth lowest rate, making this an incredibly tough matchup for Corbin.
I'm not expecting a long outing from the left hander and most certainly not one that features a ton fo strikeouts.
Erick Fedde OVER 4.5 Strikeouts
Fedde is enjoying the best season of his career, posting a 2.80 ERA while limiting hard contact to only 34%. While he draws a tough matchup against the Brewers, Fedde's improved strikeout marks make me bullish he can punch out five or more batters.
Fedde is striking out a career best 22% of batters and only dishing out a walk against about seven percent of hitters, also a career best mark.
The right hander has cleared this mark in six of 11 starts this season and will face a free swinging Brewers team that strikes out at the ninth highest clip, making this a favorable matchup for him to hit his quota.
Walker Buehler OVER 5.5 Strikeouts
Walker Buehler hasn't found his All-Star form just yet as he returns from injury, but this number is downplaying his upside.
The right hander has been stretched more and more of late, pitching at least five-and-two-thirds innings in the last two starts after pitching four or fewer in his first two starts of the year. In the most recent pair of starts, Buehler has punched out seven and four batters, respectively.
Assuming the righty is clear to pitch more than five innings, he should cook on Friday against a Rockies team that has struck out at the fifth highest clip this season.
