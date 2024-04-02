Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Here's Which National League Ace You Should Trust)
Here are some prop bets to attack in Major League Baseball on Tuesday, April 2.
Major League Baseball is back and the slate on the diamond is loaded daily.
Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Zac Gallen OVER 16.5 outs
- Graham Ashcraft UNDER 4.5 strikeouts
- Logan Webb UNDER 17.5 outs
Zac Gallen OVER 16.5 outs (-125 DraftKings)
The Yankees struck early on Monday against Arizona starter Ryne Nelson en route to a 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Look for Arizona to start better on Tuesday with its ace on the mound.
Gallen, who was third last season in the National League Cy Young Award voting, is coming off a 17-9 season where he posted a 3.47 ERA and struck out 220 over 210 innings on the hill.
Gallen was fantastic in interleague play last season, averaging 18.2 outs over 12 starts with a 3.72 ERA. Collectively, the members of the Yankees lineup are hitting just .154 lifetime against Gallen. The only two players to have seen Gallen with any degree of regularity - former NL West rivals Trent Grisham and Juan Soto - have gone a combined 7-of-43 against Gallen with 13 strikeouts.
Graham Ashcraft UNDER 4.5 strikeouts (+112 FanDuel)
The Philadelphia Phillies were a top-10 hitting team last season, ranking ninth in the MLB in team batting average (.256) and eighth in runs scored. However, Philadelphia’s boom-or-bust approach at the plate also led to its offense ranking fourth in the National League in strikeouts. Thankfully for the Phillies after Monday’s loss in extra innings, they’ll face a right-hander who pitches to contact on Tuesday.
Cincinnati right-hander Graham Ashcraft has just 45 total starts under his belt and averages just 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings in his career. Ashcraft dealt with injuries last season and was shut down for the Reds’ September playoff push. In one start against Philadelphia last season, Cincinnati dominated (13-0 win), but Ashcraft struck out just four batters over six shutout innings.
Logan Webb UNDER 17.5 outs (+120 DraftKings)
Webb was one of the best pitchers in baseball last season, finishing second in the National League Cy Young Award voting after posting a 3.25 ERA and a 1.074 WHIP over a league-high 216 innings on the bump.
However, Webb, who threw 97 pitches in his six-inning outing on Opening Day Thursday, has averaged just 16.8 outs over his last five starts against the Dodgers. Plus, Los Angeles has some heavy hitters in its lineup that have bashed Webb throughout their matchups.
Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have each hit over .400 lifetime against Webb (combined 23-for-57 with six extra-base hits). Max Muncy is .364 against the right-hander with three homers and six RBIs. Will Smith and Chris Taylor are each .260-plus and now you add Shohei Ohtani (1-for-3 vs. Webb) to the mix and it could spell a short outing for Webb. Take the nice plus-money payout on Webb to fall short of six full innings.
