Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Jose Ramirez in Prime Matchup; Fade Blake Snell)
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on some MLB props to close out the holiday weekend?
With so many afternoon games in action, MLB fans and bettors can sit back and enjoy the action on all day long, and I have a few player props to consider wagering on.
We’re starting with a rare hitting prop, but I love the matchup for Jose Ramirez on the road against the Colorado Rockies. Plus, there are two pitchers to fade, given their recent struggles, as well.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Monday, May 27
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jose Ramirez OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-145)
- Bryce Miller OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+100)
- Blake Snell OVER 3.5 Hits Allowed (-125)
Jose Ramirez OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-145)
Jose Ramirez has dominated left-handed pitching this season, slashing .328/.394/.638 through 58 at-bats this season.
He takes on Colorado Rockies lefty Austin Gomber, who has a 2.76 ERA, but is due for some regression this season based on his 4.59 Fielding Independent Pitching.
Ramirez is heavily favored to get over 1.5 bases, and it’s worth noting that eight of his 19 hits against lefties this season have gone for extra bases. I think he’s in line for a big game in Colorado.
Bryce Miller OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+100)
Seattle Mariners righty Bryce Miller has really struggled in the month of May, posting a 5.79 ERA in four starts, allowing at least two earned runs in each of those games.
One of those starts came against the Houston Astros, where Miller allowed six hits and four earned runs across six innings.
The young righty now has a FIP of 4.47 on the season, and I’m worried about him against a division rival that has already gotten to him this season.
Until we see the Miller that was lights out in April, he’s a fade candidate at even money in this prop.
Blake Snell OVER 3.5 Hits Allowed (-125)
After winning the NL Cy Young last season, Blake Snell has struggled mightily in 2024, putting up an 11.40 ERA in four starts, including a four-run outing in just 3.1 innings in his first start back from the injured list on May 22.
Snell has allowed at least four hits in three straight starts, giving up 19 earned runs in just 15.0 innings of work.
Now, he has to take on a Philadelphia Phillies team that is No. 3 in the league in OPS. I think Snell gets knocked around again on Monday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.