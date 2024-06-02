Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Mariners Strikeout Issues Continue)
It's time to sit back and spend today watching some baseball.
If you're like me, your favorite types of bets to place on MLB is prop bets. Trying to figure out which team is going to win the game can be difficult but you can often find some prop bets that hold value. That's what I'm going to do in this article.
I have two prop bets for today's action that I love. Let's dive into it.
All odds listed are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Simeon Woods Richardson UNDER 3.5 strikeouts (-130)
- Griffin Canning OVER 5.5 strikeouts (+104)
Twins vs. Astros prop bet
The Houston Astros have done a great job the past number of seasons when it comes to plate discipline, and this year is no different. They have the lowest strikeout rate in the Majors, striking out on just 17.8% of plate appearances. That's 0.9% better than the next-best team in that metric.
Today, they'll face the Minnesota Twins who are starting Simeon Woods Richardson on the mound. He has failed to reach four strikeouts in four of his eight starts this season, and he's going to struggle to do it again against this Astros offense.
I'll back the UNDER on his strikeout total.
Pick: Simeon Woods Richardson UNDER 3.5 strikeouts (-130)
Angels vs. Mariners prop bet
While the Astros have the best strikeout rate in the Majors, the Mariners have the worst. They have struck out on 27.8% of plate appearances this season. Not only is that the worst mark in MLB, but it's 1.7% worse than the next worst team.
Taking the OVER on their opposing pitcher's strikeout total has been an easy bet to place in almost every game so I'm going to do exactly that again today.
At plus-money, you have to love the OVER 5.5 strikeouts for the Angels' starting pitcher, Griffin Canning.
Pick: Griffin Canning OVER 5.5 strikeouts (+104)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
