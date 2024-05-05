Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Take the OVER on Dean Kremer's Strikeouts)
Wagering on prop bets in Major League Baseball has become more popular over the past couple of years. It can be tough to predict who wins a game that has as much variance as the sport of baseball does. As a result, bettors tend to think it's easier to cash winners on prop bets instead.
If you want to dabble on a couple of player props, you've come to the right place. I have three locked in for Sunday's action.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Jon Gray UNDER 4.5 strikeouts
- Dean Kremer OVER 5.5 strikeouts
- Max Fried OVER 2.5 walks
Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals Prop Bet
Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers are set to take on the Kansas City Royals this afternoon and I'm going to take the UNDER on Gray's strikeout total. The Royals enter the game with the second-lowest strikeout percentage in Major League Baseball, striking out on just 18.1% of their plate appearances.
Gray has fair to hit the OVER on 4.5 strikeouts in two of his last three starts, so if that trend continues, he may struggle to hit the OVER once again against a disciplined Royals lineup.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Cincinnati Reds Prop Bet
The Cincinnati Reds offense has struggled this year. Not only do they have a batting average of just .213, but they also have the third-highest strikeout percentage amongst all Major League teams, striking out on 26.8% of their plate appearances.
Today, they'll face Dean Kremer of the Baltimore Orioles. His strikeout total for today's game is set at 5.5, and he's gone over this total in two of his six starts this season, including a 10-strikeout performance against the Orioles on April 24. I'll back him to rack up at least six strikeouts this afternoon.
Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prop Bet
No team in Major League Baseball has drawn more walks than the Los Angeles Dodgers, with 10.9% of their plate appearances resulting in a walk. Today, they'll face Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves, who has walked at least three batters twice already this season.
At a heavy plus-money price, this is a great prop bet to sprinkle on for today's action.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
