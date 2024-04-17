Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Target Andrew Abbott, Fade Pablo Lopez)
Here’s a look at some Major League Baseball player prop bets to consider for the loaded slate on Wednesday, April 17.
Pablo Lopez UNDER 17.5 Outs Recorded
For starters, Lopez has been knocked around in his last two starts after twirling seven innings of four-hit, one-run ball in his 2024 debut in a win over Kansas. Over his last two starts, Lopez has not made it through the sixth inning in either outing, combining to give up eight earned runs on 12 hits over 9 ⅔ innings.
Lopez worked six innings (18 outs) in his lone start against Baltimore last season, but the Orioles’ lineup is hitting a collective .300 (9-for-30) against the left-hander. Take a shot with the plus-money payout for the Orioles’ offense, which ranks fifth in MLB in runs scored, to knock Lopez out before the sixth inning.
Zack McKinstry OVER 1.5 Total Bases
McKinstry has only one at-bat this season against left-handed pitching, but has hit well against right-handers (.269) and will face a pitcher Wednesday afternoon he’s had success against over his young career. McKinstry is 5-for-9 lifetime against Rangers’ right-hander Dane Dunning with a pair of extra-base hits.
McKinstry has been swinging the bat well of late, totaling six hits over his last nine games.
Andrew Abbott OVER 16.5 Outs Recorded
The Cincinnati Reds are trying to avoid a sweep in Seattle and will turn to southpaw Andrew Abbott. The young left-hander has posted a 2.60 ERA over three starts this season and is coming off his best outing with seven innings of four-hit, one-run ball in Friday’s victory over the lowly Chicago White Sox.
Abbott now faces a Mariners’ lineup that ranks 27th in team batting average (.213) and has struggled against left-handed pitching this season. Against lefties, Seattle is 24th in team batting average (.222) and the Reds will look for a longer start out of Abbott to save a bullpen that has worked 10 innings over the first two games of the series.
