Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Target Andrew Abbott, Jordan Wicks)
Looking at the top prop bets to attack in Friday’s MLB slate.
Mother Nature took out a pair of games from a limited Major League Baseball slate on Thursday. The good news is that every team is back on the diamond Friday. Here are some prop bets to consider.
Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Andrew Abbott To Record A Win
- Jordan Wicks OVER 4.5 Strikeouts
- Jose Ramirez OVER 1.5 Total Bases
Andrew Abbott To Record A Win (+120 DraftKings)
Abbott was one of the bright spots in Cincinnati’s turnaround last season, posting a 3.87 ERA over 21 starts. Abbott has been knocked around a little bit in two starts so far this season, giving up 10 hits in 10 ⅓ innings, but has been able to get out of trouble and work around baserunners, yielding just two earned runs in each outing.
Abbott now faces a punchless White Sox squad that is 2-10 and has been held to three runs or less eight times. Chicago is 26th in team batting average (.212) and tied for last in the majors in runs scored (29). On the other side, Chicago right-hander Chris Flexen pitches to contact, which is good news for a Cincinnati lineup that struggles to put the ball in play.
Jordan Wicks OVER 4.5 Strikeouts
Wicks has gotten off to a decent start in 2024, combining to allow four earned runs over 8 ⅔ innings, though pitch count has been a concern and caused him to fall short of five innings on the mound in each of his two starts.
He does appear to be improving on his strikeout numbers. He averaged 6.2 K/9 last season but half of the outs he’s recorded in two outings this season (13) have come via strikeout. Wicks has a great opportunity on Friday to showcase his stuff against a lineup that only has one hitter who's seen him before in Mitch Haniger (1-for-3). The Mariners lead the American League in strikeouts as a team (138) and are hitting just .207 on the year.
Jose Ramirez OVER 1.5 Total Bases
Ramirez is coming off an 0-for-5 showing in Wednesday’s win over the Chicago White Sox. Prior to going hitless in that performance, though, Ramirez had a hit in seven consecutive games and 10 of 11 overall.
Ramirez’ sizzling start to the season includes 10 RBI and a .296 batting average against right-handed pitching. He’ll face New York Yankees’ right-hander Clark Schmidt Friday in a matchup of two American League teams off to great starts on the year. Cleveland’s lineup has a collective batting average of .444 against Schmidt and Ramirez is 4-for-7 with a double. Ramirez continues to surge in Cleveland Friday night.
