Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Target Corbin Burnes)
Looking at the best props to consider in Major League Baseball on Friday, April 26.
Every Major League Baseball team is back on the diamond Friday. Here are some prop bets to consider for the loaded slate.
- Corbin Burnes UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- Miles Mikolas UNDER 17.5 Outs Recorded
- Joe Musgrove OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
Corbin Burnes UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed
Burnes has allowed one earned run in two of his five starts but was roughed up a bit in his last two outings, giving up five earned and 10 hits over 10 ⅔ innings. Burnes faced two above-average offenses in those outings and now gets a date against the punchless Oakland Athletics on Friday.
Oakland has scored three runs or less in seven consecutive games and ranks 29th in the league in team batting average (.201) and runs per game (2.85).
Miles Mikolas UNDER 17.5 Outs Recorded
Mikolas has posted 1-3 record over five starts with a 6.49 ERA heading into Friday’s road matchup against the New York Mets. Mikolas has failed to complete six full innings in three of five outings this season and has been knocked out in the fifth frame in each of the last two.
Mikolas now faces a New York lineup that has caught fire following a slow start. The Mets have climbed to No. 12 in the majors in team batting average and are a top-10 scoring team after putting up six or more runs in four of the last seven games.
Joe Musgrove OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
The Philadelphia Phillies rank 10th in baseball in hitting and are in the top half in runs scored heading into this weekend’s series on the West Coast. The Phillies got back on track in Thursday’s 5-0 win over Cincinnati and have now scored at least five runs in seven of their last nine games.
They’ll face Joe Musgrove on Friday, a right-hander who has failed to recapture the form that made him an All-Star just two seasons ago. Musgrove has a 5.74 ERA in six outings this season and has given up three or more earned runs in five of those half-dozen starts.
