Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Target Jose Berrios, Nestor Cortes)
Looking at some prop bets to consider in Major League Baseball for Thursday, April 25
It’s travel day in Major League Baseball for several clubs but there are still 10 games to attack on an abbreviated slate. Here are some prop bets to consider for Thursday.
Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Bryan Reynolds OVER 1.5 Total Bases
- Jose Berrios OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded
- Nestor Cortes OVER 7.5 Strikeouts
Bryan Reynolds OVER 1.5 Total Bases
Milwaukee Brewers’ starter Freddy Peralta has been excellent so far this season, posting a 2-0 record and a 1.90 ERA over four starts. Peralta is coming off six shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, but another division rival could give him trouble on Thursday.
The Pittsburgh Pirates’ lineup is collectively hitting .300 against Peralta (21-for-70) and no one has had more success than Reynolds. Against Peralta, Reynolds is 11-for-25 (.440) with a .533 on-base percentage and three extra-base hits. The outfielder has hit safely in 11 of his last 15 games, including a homer in Wednesday’s loss to Milwaukee. He stays hot against a pitcher he’s dominated in the past.
Jose Berrios OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded
Berrios is simply off to too hot of a start in 2024 to be ignored when his recorded outs prop is posted this low. Berrios has cleared the six-inning mark in all five of his outings this season and has not surrendered a run in each of his last three starts.
Berrios is 4-0 with a 0.85 ERA and Kansas City’s lineup doesn’t exactly induce a lot of fear going into Thursday’s showdown. The Royals are hitting a combined .245 against the Toronto right-hander, though only one player (Salvador Perez) has more than a dozen at-bats against him. Kansas City ranks 17th in the majors in team batting average. Perez can stay hot again on Thursday.
Nestor Cortes OVER 7.5 Strikeouts
Take a chance with this plus-money prop on Cortes, who found his groove in his last outing after being roughed up a bit in his first three. Cortes had allowed at least three earned runs in three of his four starts to the season before tossing seven innings of six-hit shutout ball with nine strikeouts on Saturday against Tampa Bay.
In two home starts this season, Cortes has now allowed just eight hits over 16 scoreless innings with 15 strikeouts and no walks. He’ll face a punchless Oakland lineup on Thursday that is 25th in the majors in hitting left-handed pitching and 28th in strikeouts per game.
