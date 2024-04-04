Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Target Lance Lynn, Michael Taylor)
Here are some prop bets to consider for Thursday’s MLB slate.
There’s a limited Thursday slate on the diamond with just 10 teams in action over six games. Here are some prop bets to consider across those matchups.
If you’re looking to bet on any MLB game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Michael Taylor OVER 0.5 Total Bases
- Lance Lynn OVER 5.5 Strikeouts
- Pablo Lopez UNDER 18.5 Outs
Michael Taylor OVER 0.5 Total Bases
Working on his third team in three seasons, Taylor has started red hot for Pittsburgh this season, going 9-for-21 (.429 batting average) with six knocked in. Over the first two games of the series against his former team, Taylor has gone 4-for-8 with three RBIs and scored twice.
Given his six-game hitting streak to begin the season, this is a nice price to get for Taylor to make it to seven.
Lance Lynn OVER 5.5 strikeouts (+100 DraftKings)
Considered going with Lynn to go over his outs total (17.5) in this matchup, but even money on strikeouts is too much to ignore. Lynn had his put-away stuff working in his first appearance with the Cardinals since 2017. The veteran right-hander struck out five over just four shutout innings of work. Had he been asked to throw over 70 pitches, Lynn was on track to soar past this number against one of the best lineups in baseball.
On Thursday, Lynn gets one of the coldest offenses in the league in the winless Marlins (0-7). Miami has a combined team batting average of .197 in seven games thus far, which is second-worst in the National League in front of the Mets (.188), although they’ve played three fewer contests.
The Marlins lineup is hitting .245 lifetime against Lynn, though they’ve struck out 21.7% of the time. Look for St. Louis to loosen the leash on Lynn’s pitch restrictions Thursday against a sub-par Miami offense.
Pablo Lopez UNDER 18.5 Outs (-185 DraftKings)
Lopez has been a model of consistency over the past two seasons and opened his tenure with the Twins in 2023 as an All-Star, posting a 3.66 ERA over 32 starts. Lopez twirled a seven-inning gem in his first start of the season, limiting the Royals to just one run on four hits.
However, it’s hard to see him working into the seventh inning against Cleveland, which is one of the league’s hottest offenses early on and is very familiar with the right-hander. Through seven games, Cleveland is second in the American League in team batting average (.283) and third in all of baseball in runs scored.
In his first season in Minnesota, Lopez made three starts against Cleveland. He went 1-1 in those outings and never made it into the seventh inning, giving up eight hits in each start. Cleveland’s lineup is hitting a collective .375 against Lopez behind guys like Jose Ramirez (4-for-13), Steven Kwan (5-for-11) and Andres Gimenez (5-for-11).
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.