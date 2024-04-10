Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Target Michael Conforto)
Looking at the top prop bets to consider for Wednesday’s MLB slate.
April baseball is in full swing and there’s another loaded slate to choose from when 28 teams hit the diamond on Wednesday.
Here are some prop bets to consider for Wednesday’s set of games.
- Michael Conforto OVER 0.5 Bases
- Paul Goldschmidt UNDER 0.5 Hits
- Dylan Cease UNDER 7.5 Strikeouts
Michael Conforto OVER 0.5 Bases
Washington Nationals’ starter Patrick Corbin’s struggles have continued just two starts into his 2024 campaign. The left-hander has allowed four earned in each outing, combining for just 10 ⅓ innings of work (6.97 ERA)
Right-handed hitters are batting .500 against Corbin this season and he’ll face a Giants lineup that is collectively hitting .309 against him in his long career. No one has had more success against Corbin than Michael Conforto, who is 10-for-31 with seven extra-base hits (two doubles, five home runs) and 12 RBI.
Conforto has gone hitless in his last three games but did draw a pair of walks in that stretch. He has a great chance to get back on track against a struggling hurler he’s rocked in his career.
Paul Goldschmidt UNDER 0.5 Hits
Goldschmidt is hitting just .182 this season with just one multi-hit performance (3-for-4 on Opening Day). Goldschmidt is just 1-for-15 over the last four games combined for a St. Louis offense that is bottom half of the league early on in team batting average and runs scored.
It’s likely Goldschmidt, a seven-time All-Star, will turn his season around, though you shouldn’t count on it to start tonight. The Cardinals face Philadelphia Phillies’ right-hander Aaron Nola, who permitted just two earned over 11 ⅔ innings in two starts against St. Louis last season.
In his career against Nola, Goldschmidt is just 4-for-29 (.138) with 13 strikeouts. Take a shot with the plus-money payout Goldschmidt throws up another zero in the hit column.
Dylan Cease UNDER 7.5 strikeouts
Cease has struck out 13 over his first two starts to the season (13 ⅔ innings) and has struck out double-digit batters in two of his last three outings against Chicago. However, Cease hasn’t faced the Cubs in nearly two years and he’ll take the mound against a Chicago lineup Wednesday that includes just one batter (Ian Happ) he’s faced more than four times.
Cease has racked up a double-digit K/9 rate in each of the last three seasons, but he’ll face a Chicago offense that is No. 9 in the league in team batting average (.264) and is No. 22 in strikeouts.
