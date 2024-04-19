Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Target Tyler Anderson, Spencer Turnbull)
Looking at the best prop bets to consider for Friday’s MLB slate.
After limited action on the diamond on Thursday, every Major League Baseball team is back in action on Friday. Here are some prop bets to attack for the loaded slate.
If you’re looking to bet on any MLB game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Tyler Anderson UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- Spencer Turnbull UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed
- Jack Flaherty OVER 6.5 Strikeouts
Tyler Anderson UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed
Anderson is trying to bounce back after allowing three runs on four hits over 4 ⅓ innings in his last outing in a loss at Fenway Park. Before that defeat, though, Anderson had twirled back-to-back seven-inning shutouts to begin his 2024 campaign.
Anderson heads to Great American Ball Park to face a Cincinnati Reds lineup at the right time. Due to injuries (and illnesses in Seattle earlier in the week), the Cincinnati lineup is not at full strength and scored just five runs over a three-game sweep to the Mariners. Members of the Reds’ lineup have hit just .114 (4-for-35) lifetime against Anderson. The left-hander gets back on track Friday night.
Spencer Turnbull UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed
It’s worth the nice plus-money payout on this prop with the way Turnbull is pitching to start the season. In three outings this season, Turnbull has combined to give up just three earned runs, which all came in Saturday’s 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Before that, the right-hander combined to allow just one unearned tally over 11 innings in his first two starts of the season in wins over Cincinnati and St. Louis. You get a pitcher throwing the ball well against this Chicago White Sox lineup and you have a recipe for plenty of zeroes on the board. Chicago is 29th in the majors in team batting average and last in runs per game (2.11).
Jack Flaherty OVER 6.5 Strikeouts
Going to continue to ride with Flaherty after he’s put up high strikeout totals against three of the worst offenses in terms of team batting average in Minnesota, Chicago (White Sox), and Oakland and faces the Twins again on Friday night.
Minnesota is hitting an MLB-worst .193 on the year and is top-10 in baseball in strikeouts. The Twins' lineup is hitting a collective .217 off Flaherty's lifetime and the right-hander whiffed eight Minnesota hitters just five days ago at home.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.