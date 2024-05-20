Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Target Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Reese Olson)
A slew of Major League Baseball teams are off on Monday, but there are still 12 games on the slate. Here’s a look at some prop bets to consider when locking in your MLB wagers.
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded
- Reese Olson OVER 16.5 Outs Recorded
- San Diego Padres Team Total UNDER 2.5 Runs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto OVER 17.5 Outs Recorded
The 25-year-old right-hander has upped his longevity in recent starts after opening the season with four consecutive starts that lasted five innings or less. Yamamoto has worked six-plus innings in four of his last five outings, coming up just one out short in his last appearance on May 13 against San Francisco on the road.
Yamamoto has a 3.00 ERA in four home starts this season, including a career-high eight innings of work in his last start at Dodger Stadium. Yamamoto also twirled six innings of five-hit shutout baseball earlier this month against the Diamondbacks. Look for him to get through six on Monday night.
Reese Olson OVER 16.5 Outs Recorded
The Tigers are short underdogs in Monday’s road tilt in Kansas City but send one of baseball’s hottest pitchers to the hill to face the Royals. Olson is 0-4 on the year, but that lopsided win-loss record is a product of a lack of run support considering Olson’s 2.09 ERA, which is top-10 in the majors.
Olson is coming off eight shutout innings in Tuesday’s no-decision against the Miami Marlins. He’s recorded at least six innings of work back-to-back outings and in four of his last six starts since giving up a season-high six runs against the Pirates April 8. Kansas City’s lineup is hitting a collective .196 lifetime against the southpaw with just three extra-base hits.
San Diego Padres Team Total UNDER 2.5 Runs
This is for Game 2 of the doubleheader between the Padres and Braves and centers around Atlanta left-hander Chris Sale.
Sale has found his groove in his first season in Atlanta with a 6-1 start (2.54 ERA). The seven-time All-Star has struck out nine or more hitters in each of his last three starts and has allowed one earned run or fewer in four consecutive outings. He’ll face a San Diego lineup Monday night that is 27th in baseball against left-handed pitching (.211).
