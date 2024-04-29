Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Trust Nick Lodolo, Fade Starters in Yankees-Orioles)
Breaking down the best prop bets for Major League Baseball on Monday, April 29.
By Peter Dewey
One of the most exciting ways to bet on Major League Baseball is in the prop market, especially when targeting pitchers.
Personally, I find it easiest (betting on baseball is still very hard) to target starting pitchers – or pitching matchups – that I find favorable, and there are three I see on Monday night.
Plus, they’re all props of different variety, as there is a strikeout prop, walks prop and outs recorded prop on my betslip tonight:
Best MLB Prop Bets for Monday, April 29
- Grayson Rodriguez OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed
- Nick Lodolo OVER 5.5 Strikeouts
- Clarke Schmidt UNDER 16.5 Outs Recorded
Grayson Rodriguez OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed
Baltimore Orioles righty Grayson Rodriguez had been solid this season until his last outing, allowing seven runs on 11 hits in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels?
Can he bounce back tonight?
Even if Rodriguez does against the New York Yankees, I think he’s prone to walking a few batters in this matchup.
New York works the most walks in baseball so far this season, and with sluggers like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto so great at drawing the free pass, I think Rodriguez ends up with at least two walks tonight.
In five starts, the Orioles youngster has nine walks, clearing this prop in three of his five outings. While he’s not wild, Rodgriguez also cleared this prop against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are No. 3 in baseball in walks drawn.
The Yankees are a tough team to keep from getting free passes no matter what, so at this number, Rodriguez is a must bet for me.
Nick Lodolo OVER 5.5 Strikeouts
Cincinnati Reds starter Nick Lodolo is making his fourth start of the season, and he’s already recorded 20 strikeouts in 17.0 innings of work, clearing this prop in two of his three outings.
Lodolo is coming off just a four-strikeout game, but he averaged 11.5 K’s per nine innings in his career and he’s coming off a season-high 98 pitches in his last outing.
While the San Diego Padres are just 18th in the league in strikeouts this season, this number is a little too low for one of the most dominant lefties in the game. Lodolo should clear this prop on Monday.
Clarke Schmidt UNDER 16.5 Outs Recorded
Yankees righty Clarke Schmidt has pitched well this season (2-0, 3.55 ERA), but he’s yet to clear 5.1 innings in any of his five starts.
The Yankees have had a relatively quick hook with Schmidt, dating back to last season, allowing him to throw over 92 pitches just once so far this season.
The righty has struck out plenty of batters this season (29 in 25.1 innings), but it’s led to some higher pitch counts early in games. Against a tough Baltimore offense, I don’t see Schmidt having a season-long outing on Monday.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.