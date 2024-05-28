Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Zack Wheeler, Tyler Glasnow Should Dominate on Tuesday)
By Peter Dewey
Tuesday night not only brings a full slate of Major League Baseball action, but it happens to also bring several aces to the mound – a perfect time to bet on them in the prop market.
Just to name a few of the starters on the mound tonight, we have Zack Wheeler, Tyler Glasnow, Freddy Peralta, Cole Ragans, Tarik Skubal, Brayan Bello, Max Fried, Kevin Gausman and Luis Castillo all taking the hill.
So, why not look at some of the best pitcher props to target on Tuesday?
There are three starters that I’m eyeing in the prop market, and while it wasn’t easy to whittle down, these are the plays that I’m most confident in for May 28’s action:
Best MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 28
- Zack Wheeler UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-155)
- Tyler Glasnow OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-125)
- Cole Ragans OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)
Zack Wheeler UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-155)
Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has been money this season, posting a 2.53 ERA and 6-3 record in 11 starts.
Wheeler’s hits prop against the San Francisco Giants is surprising to me since he’s allowed five or fewer hits in all but two of his starts this season.
The Cy Young candidate has a 0.97 WHIP on the season, and I think he can keep this Giants offense in check.
What’s most impressive about Wheeler this season is that he’s pitched seven or more innings on five occasions, allowing five or fewer hits in four of those starts. He also hasn’t allowed more than six hits in a game, which gives me a ton of confidence that he’ll remain under this number on Tuesday.
Tyler Glasnow OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-125)
Los Angeles Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow will get the ball in Game 1 of the Dodgers-New York Mets doubleheader, and I love his strikeout prop against a New York team that is struggling as of late.
This season, Glasnow ranks in the 96th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 77th percentile in whiff percentage, punching out 87 total batters in just 67 innings of work.
He’s picked up eight or more punchouts in six of his last eight starts, striking out eight and six batters in his last two games despite throwing just five innings in each of them.
In his four starts that he’s worked past the sixth inning, Glasnow has recorded double-digit punchouts every time.
While he may not do that in this game, I think there’s a lot of value on him to get eight K’s against a Mets team that is struggling at the dish (19th in OPS) this season.
Cole Ragans OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)
Kansas City Royals lefty Cole Ragans gets his second crack at the Minnesota Twins this season after punching out nine batters against them on Opening Day.
Ragans has 76 strikeouts in 62 innings this season, posting an impressive 2.37 Fielding Independent Pitching in the process.
He’s cleared 6.5 strikeouts in seven of his 11 starts, and the young lefty is in a favorable spot against a Twins team that averages 8.64 strikeouts per game.
In the month of May, Ragans has cleared this prop in three of four outings, posting 30 K’s overall. He’s a great bet at anything below 7.5 to go OVER this prop.
