Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Zack Wheeler's Prop to Bet)
By Reed Wallach
Saturday's MLB slate sends several high-end pitchers to the mound, and we are eyeing three in the player prop market.
Can Nestor Cortes follow up a string of good starts against the Rays, or can Tampa Bay chase 'Nasty Nestor' from the mound? What about Zack Wheeler and Cole Ragans, both exepcted to contend for Cy Young consideration this season, how will each matchup suit these flame throwing starters in terms of a strikeout prop?
Here's three player props for Saturday's card:
New BETMGM users! Make sure to sign up below and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses! Get started below
Best MLB Prop Bets for Saturday, April 20th
- Nestor Cortes UNDER 17.5 Outs
- Zack Wheeler OVER 7.5 Strikeouts
- Cole Ragans OVER 6.5 Strikeouts
Nestor Cortes UNDER 17.5 Outs
Cortes has been sturdy to start the season, pitching to an average 4.50 ERA with a mix of good starts and bad, but this is far too lofty of a mark for him to clear.
He has gone under this mark in three of four starts on the year and the Yankees should have its full complement of bullpen arms available against the Rays after a day of Thursday and not using too many on Friday in the series opener.
The Rays are a disciplined bunch that can work counts against Cortes, and get him out of the game in less than six innings.
Zack Wheeler OVER 7.5 Strikeouts
Wheeler is spinning it to start the year, striking out 30% of the batters he’s faced with a low walk rate. He’s working quickly through the opposing batting order and posting a nasty sinker pitch as well. Overall, Wheeler has two games with double digit strikeouts already.
He’ll face an out-matched White Sox lineup on Saturday and I expect him to keep it rolling against that has been the worst in baseball.
Cole Ragans OVER 6.5 Strikeouts
Ragans draws a tough assignment against the Orioles, but I still expect the Royals left handed to get to his strikeout quota on Saturday.
Baltimore ranks middle of the pack in terms of OPS against left handed pitching and Ragans has proven to be one of the best young pitchers in the strikeout department, ranking in the 82nd percentile in terms of strikeout percentage with a nasty five pitch blend in his arsenal.
He has gone over this total in three of four starts this season, and I like this matchup for him to register at least six innings and strike out seven.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.