Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Picks Today (Target Chris Paddack, Trea Turner)
A look at some MLB prop bets to consider for Monday, April 22.
A slew of Major League Baseball teams are off on Monday but there are still 11 games ready to attack. Here are some prop bets to consider.
- Chris Paddack UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed
- Trea Turner OVER 1.5 Bases
- Oswaldo Cabrera OVER 0.5 Hits
Chris Paddack UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed
Paddack hasn’t inspired a lot of confidence this season, going 0-1 with an 8.36 ERA over three starts. Paddack was knocked around for 12 hits and nine earned runs in Tuesday’s loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
However, Paddack has faced three of the top-5 hitting teams in baseball so far (Orioles, Dodgers, Brewers). He’ll get a reprieve on Monday in the form of the lowly Chicago White Sox, which are hitting an MLB-worst .188 this season. The White Sox are also last in baseball against right-handed pitching and this total hits line looks a tad inflated after Paddack struggled against a trio of top-tier offenses. Take a chance with Paddack at plus-money on this prop.
Trea Turner OVER 1.5 Bases
The Philadelphia Phillies open up a road series against the Cincinnati Reds Monday night and Turner gets a matchup against hard-throwing right-hander Hunter Greene. Twenty-two of Turner’s 30 hits so far this season have come against fastballs and he’ll face a pitcher that lives off the heater. Turner is 5-for-9 lifetime against Greene with a homer and two RBI.
Turner can get his bases via a hit or by drawing a base on balls. Greene has issued three or more walks in two of his four starts and is averaging 2.25 walks per start this season.
Oswaldo Cabrera OVER 0.5 Hits
Cabrera has gotten off to a great start this season with a .303 batting average and .500 slugging percentage through 18 games. Cabrera has hit left-handers better over his brief career and is hitting .316 against southpaws this season. In April, Cabrera has at least one hit in 11 of 14 games.
Oakland Athletics’ starter JP Sears has been excellent in his last two starts, giving up just one earned run on three hits over 11 ⅓ innings. However, Sears was hammered (12 hits, nine earned runs over 9 ⅓ innings) in his first two starts and Cabrera has had his number in recent meetings. Against Sears, Cabrera is 4-for-5 with a pair of extra-base hits and two RBI.
