Panthers vs. Oilers Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Stanley Cup Final Game 3
The Stanley Cup Final rolls on between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. Both teams have completed the longest flight distance of any Cup Final matchup as Sunrise, Florida to Edmonton, Alberta is a lengthy 2,541 miles between both host cities.
Florida has gained a 2-0 advantage heading on the road, holding the Oilers top players to massive scoring struggles in the process. Going home can completely shift momentum and that’s what Edmonton seeks in Game 3. Here’s what to know about Thursday’s game.
Panthers vs. Oilers Odds, Puck Line, Total
Puck Line
- Panthers: +1.5 (-225)
- Oilers: -1.5 (+184)
Moneyline:
- Panthers: +115
- Oilers: -138
Total: 5.5 (Over -104/Under -118)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Panthers vs. Oilers Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 2-0 in the series
- Evan Rodrigues has 3 goals in the series for Panthers
- Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have 1 combined point for Oilers
- Panthers are 6-2 on the road this postseason
- Oilers are 6-3 at home this postseason
Panthers vs. Oilers: How To Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 13th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): ABC, ESPN+
- Panthers Record: 52-24-6
- Oilers Record: 49-27-6
- FLA leads series 2-0
Panthers vs. Oilers Key Players To Watch
Panthers
Evan Rodrigues: The hottest player on the ice across both sides, which is surprising to say. Rodrigues has been active with every shift, recording 3 goals so far in the series. That included a neat finish in front during Game 2 off a smooth pass from teammate Anton Lundell which ultimately sealed it for the Panthers. It’s no doubt that Rodrigues is the top scorer so far in the series and he’ll be on the prowl for more action here in Game 3.
Oilers
Leon Draisaitl: The question remains about when Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid will finally click in this series. There has not been any breathing room for these Oilers stars to get motoring in their offensive zone. The Panther forecheck has gotten to teams all postseason long and being held to 0 points in the Cup Final won’t cut it. Draisaitl has been one of the set-up men all postseason. He must stick to his aggressive gameplan, by utilizing his size and flicking pucks toward the net. The hope is that there is enough traffic in front, something the Oilers couldn’t execute successfully in Game 2.
Panthers vs. Oilers Prediction and Pick
The Edmonton Oilers, equipped with one of the most threatening power plays in all of the league and a top scorer heavy focus, has recorded just one goal to this point of the Stanley Cup Final. Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is in the rightful position to win the Conn Smythe trophy, after tallying 51 saves on 52 shots faced (.981 save percentage). The Panthers have also killed off their last 10 power plays, which significantly helps when you’re playing exquisite special teams that the Oilers possess.
I’m curious to see what head coach Kris Knoblauch does entering this game with his Oilers team, who need a spark in the worst way.
When it comes to scoring depth, Florida has checked that box, receiving three goals from center Evan Rodrigues in this series.
Meanwhile, the scoring for Edmonton from the role players in Evander Kane, Warren Foegele, Dylan Holloway and Darnell Nurse have combined for just 18 points across the entire postseason. We have yet to see anyone break out beyond the big four players in McDavid, Draisaitl, Zach Hyman or Evan Bouchard, aside from Mattias Ekholm who netted the lone goal in Game 2.
This may sound crazy to back the Oilers but once you get to your home arena for the first time, it’s a spectacle unlike any other in a championship series. Canada loves their hockey and this crowd will shower them with their entire support.
At some point, they will get through to Bobrovsky and put a few past him. This feels like the exact spot for McDavid, Draisaitl and company to attack. Adjustments make a huge difference and the Oilers have had time while the Panthers plane got to Edmonton late last night due to weather delays.
I completely understand momentum is key in hockey and despite the riches that the Panthers have had so far in this Cup Final, I’m going to edge the Oilers tonight to grab one game up north in their territory. It feels impossible for a sweep on this massive stage of the sport. Give me Edmonton in this spot at a decent, shorter price playing with absolute desperation.
Pick: Oilers ML (-138)
