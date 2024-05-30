Panthers vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 5
Three consecutive overtime games have been the headline so far in this Eastern Conference Final epic between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers. The energy and intensity are there every night of this series and things are all tied up at 2-2.
The series now becomes a best-of-3 as both teams are going to keep at it. It's been an incredible display of hockey in this series. There are plenty of ways you can get in on the action today and here’s what to look for as we enter Game 5 on Thursday.
Panthers vs. Rangers Odds and Total
All odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Moneyline:
- Panthers -125
- Rangers +104
Total:
- 5.5 (Over +112/Under -138)
Panthers vs. Rangers Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 3-1 in this series
- Rangers are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games
- Panthers are 3-4 ATS on the road this postseason
- Rangers are 5-2 at home this postseason
- Panthers are averaging 32.75 shots per game in the series
Panthers vs. Rangers: How To Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 30th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): ESPN, ESPN+
- Panthers Record: 52-24-6
- Rangers Record: 55-23-4
- Series TIED 2-2
Panthers vs. Rangers Key Players To Watch
Panthers
Carter Verhaeghe: There don’t seem to be many nights in the playoffs where Carter Verhaeghe doesn’t appear on the box score. His 9 goals lead all Panthers players and he’s now 3rd across all NHL players in the postseason. The puck finds his stick across so many shifts when he’s on the ice. Verhaeghe has scored in three of four games in the series and this is one guy who’s been an important piece of the relentless Panthers attack.
Rangers
Alexis Lafreniere: This series has transformed Alexis Lafreniere into one of the new Rangers stars during this postseason run. With the top line of Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, and Artemi Panarin continuing to struggle mightily, he has been the guiding light. He’s racked up 3 goals across the past two games in Florida, finding open space and finishing around the net. The deeper lines have made an impact for New York in this series and Lafreniere is significantly boosting their chances with his incredulous efforts.
Panthers vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
It’s somewhat of a miracle that the Rangers aren’t trailing 3-1 in the series. The Panthers have outplayed them in arguably every game except Game 2. They can certainly thank Igor Shesterkin, who gives them a great chance to win every night when in net. A perfect example was when New York swiped Game 3 on the road after Florida had 108 shot attempts and outshot them 37-23. Then came Game 4 which was another overtime clash as the Panthers bested the Rangers and were able to win that game.
Where this series gets the most interesting is what Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette decides to do the rest of the way with his top guys. Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, and Artemi Panarin have all been invisible so far and it prompts a discussion about possibly splitting up the lines. Florida has neutralized them on the forecheck and they are doing just fine on their offensive end, creating more shot opportunities from their top lines in this series, including Carter Verhaeghe (3 goals), Sam Reinhart (3 goals), and Alex Barkov (3 assists). Their penalty kill has been elite as they’ve knocked off 26 of their past 29 man disadvantages.
With the scene shifting back to Madison Square Garden, even as much as they’ve been outplayed, I still believe in the Rangers here as a home underdog. They are currently even money (+100) on FanDuel Sportsbook to win and this value is too good. For a team that’s 5-2 at home this postseason and showed signs of resurgent special teams in Game 4, it feels like the Rangers will bounce back from a tough overtime defeat. Shesterkin is up for the challenge and the top line just needs some sign of life. We’ve seen the culture and resiliency of this team all year. I’ll side with the Blueshirts here.
Pick: Rangers to WIN
Note: Game odds are subject to change.