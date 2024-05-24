Panthers vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 2
The New York Rangers and Florida Panthers continue their Eastern Conference Final series from downtown Manhattan on Friday night. After a disappointing showing in the opener that shut the crowd up, the Rangers look to get back on track and adjust for a challenging and physical series.
Every position on the ice is loaded with star power, intensity and elite special teams. There are multiple different ways to get in on the action for this game. Here’s what I’m eyeing as we continue on into a critical Game 2 for both sides.
Panthers vs. Rangers Odds, Puck Line and Total
Puck Line
- Panthers -1.5 (+230)
- Rangers +1.5 (-285)
Moneyline
- Panthers: -110
- Rangers: -110
Total
- 5.5 (Over +105/Under -125)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Panthers vs. Rangers Betting Trends
- Panthers are 3-3 ATS on the road this postseason
- Rangers have gone over in 6 of 11 games this postseason
- Panthers have 9 power play goals this postseason
- Rangers are 4-2 straight up at MSG this postseason
Panthers vs. Rangers: How To Watch
- Date: Friday, May 24
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): ESPN, ESPN+
- Panthers Record: 52-24-6
- Rangers Record: 55-23-4
- FLA leads series 1-0
Panthers vs. Rangers Key Players To Watch
Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk: The one goal the Panthers had through the opening 55 minutes came off a wrister by Matthew Tkachuk from the circle through some traffic. It was his 5th goal of the postseason and he continues to lead all Panthers players on points this postseason with 16. Tkachuk has gotten off on the right foot as he’s scored in each Game 1 of Florida’s series this postseason.
Rangers
Vincent Trocheck: In what was a lackluster effort in Game 1, Vincent Trocheck was one of the most active offensive players for New York with a 3 shot night. He’s developed into a leader throughout this postseason and has meant so much to the team’s success with 6 goals and 8 assists. I’m encouraged to see if he can get one into the back of the net against Bobrovsky, who is the cream of the crop of elite goaltenders across all of the NHL.
Panthers vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
Based on the numbers on paper, we have been treated to a matchup for the ages in this Eastern Conference Final. The unfortunate part is that Game 1 was in fact a one-sided affair that was nearly all Panthers.
Their forecheck was super aggressive as they disrupted multiple entry passes that the Rangers attempted going to their zone. A lot of shots got blocked in the opener as well. The Panthers dominated this game and showed they were here to play.
The Rangers lost all their steam from Game 6 in Carolina. Perhaps it was the long layover, or maybe Florida is just the better team in the matchup. Game 2 will go a long way in determining that. Their 3rd ranked power play has somewhat dissipated as the team went 0-2 in the opener.
Igor Shesterkin has continued to play quite well, despite a small blunder late in the 3rd. The only problem is Sergei Bobrovsky is certainly at his level too in the opposite net for Florida.
Florida is an exceptional team that got on the Rangers from the opening face off in Game 1. Going down 2-0 on home ice doesn’t seem realistic at this point for New York to be able to stay in the series.
The Rangers have gotten perhaps their worst game out of the way and know how to adjust in these situations. They had a few stretches of opportunities in this game and couldn’t take advantage. Now it’s about consistently putting pressure on in the offensive zone. Back the Rangers to find their identity once again and take this Game 2 at the Garden.
Pick: Rangers to WIN
Note: Game odds are subject to change.