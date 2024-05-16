Patrick Mahomes Favored to Lead NFL in Passing Yards in 2024 Season
By Reed Wallach
The NFL has become a passing lead, and the best quarterback is expected to lead the league in passing.
Patrick Mahomes wasn’t the leader in passing yards last season, he finished sixth in 2023, about 500 yards off the pace of Miami Dolphins’ signal caller Tua Tagovailoa, who passed for 4,624. However, with some improvements at wide receiver, the Chiefs may be set for a big year through the air.
Here’s the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for who will lead the NFL in passing yards in 2024 with odds 100-1 or shorter.
2024 NFL Regular Season Passing Yards Leader
- Patrick Mahomes: +500
- C.J. Stroud: +600
- Dak Prescott: +650
- Jared Goff: +800
- Tua Tagovailoa: +800
- Joe Burrow: +850
- Matthew Stafford: +1400
- Kirk Cousins: +1400
- Jordan Love: +1600
- Josh Allen: +1800
- Aaron Rodgers: +2200
- Brock Purdy: +2500
- Trevor Lawrence: +2500
- Caleb Williams: +2800
- Justin Herbert: +4000
- Deshaun Watson: +4000
- Baker Mayfield: +4000
- Kyler Murray: +5000
- Jayden Daniels: +5000
- Geno Smith: +5000
- Derek Carr: +5000
- Lamar Jackson: +6500
- Will Levis: +7000
- J.J. McCarthy: +8000
- Bryce Young: +10000
- Anthony Richardson: +1000
- Russell Wilson: +1000
Patrick Mahomes Favored to Lead NFL in Passing Yards
Two-time MVP and back-to-back Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won despite not having the typical high octane passing attack as the signal caller passed for about 900 fewer yards in 2023 than in 2022.
The Chiefs may not have Rashee Rice to start the year due to a possible suspension, but Kansas City used draft capital to move up in the 2024 NFL Draft to get Texas wideout Xavier Worthy, who posted the fastest recorded 40-yard dash time at the combine this year.
Mahomes is being looked at by oddsmakers as likely to make a significant step forward, but so are two other players.
C.J. Stroud and Dak Prescott each had fantastic seasons, and with weapons in the passing game are expected to compete for the passing title.
Stroud would’ve been further up the leaderboard if not for a late season concussion, passing for 4,159 yards in 15 games. After the team traded for Stefon Diggs in the offseason, oddsmakers are prepared for the Texans to take a massive step forward in 2024.
It’s worth noting that last year’s passing leader, Tagovailoa, is viewed as a contender for the title at +800. Tagovailoa is the quarterback of an elite offense with the likes of Tyreek Hill in fold and another year of De’Von Achane, so there is plenty of reason to expect Miami to put up a ton of production on offense.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.