Patrick Mahomes' Performance in Domes Should Excite Super Bowl 58 Prop Bettors
Patrick Mahomes has been dominant in indoor games in his NFL career.
Super Bowl Sunday is just over a week away as the San Francisco 49ers attempt to dethrone the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.
That will be easier said than done given Kansas City’s two Lombardi Trophies in the last four seasons and Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ history playing indoors.
Mahomes has led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl four times mostly through a great home-field advantage at Arrowhead Stadium, but the two-time Most Valuable Player has been excellent in domes throughout his career leading Kansas City’s high-scoring offense.
In 14 career games inside a dome, Mahomes is 13-1 straight up while averaging 306 passing yards per game while completing 68% of his passes with 33 touchdowns against just three interceptions.
With Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, could Mahomes be in for another big day indoors?
Patrick Mahomes indoors this season
Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 2-0 record indoors this season, throwing for 579 yards and 4 touchdowns (no interceptions) while completing 77.3% of his passes.
Mahomes threw for 281 yards and 2 touchdowns in Kansas City’s 27-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings in October. One month later, he threw two touchdown passes and Kansas City scored 31 of the game’s final 34 points in a comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Patrick Mahomes is the Super Bowl MVP favorite
The winning quarterback of the Super Bowl has been named the game’s MVP 12 times in the last 17 years, so it’s no surprise that Mahomes is the favorite to be named Super Bowl MVP.
Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP after last year’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona, when he threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He also won the award the last time these two teams met with the Lombardi Trophy on the line, throwing for 286 yards and 2 touchdowns in Kansas City’s comeback win over San Francisco in Super Bowl 54.
Super Bowl 58 odds
f you’re looking to bet on Super Bowl 58, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.