Patrick Mahomes' Record as an Underdog Never Ceases to Amaze
Patrick Mahomes keeps showing bettors that betting against him as an underdog is a foolish move.
By Peter Dewey
There are three things that are known to be guarantees in life:
Death. Taxes. And Patrick Mahomes covering the spread as an underdog in the playoffs.
Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs captured their second straight Super Bowl title on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers, marking an incredible run as an underdog for Mahomes and his squad.
The team was set as a betting underdog against Buffalo, Baltimore and San Francisco on this postseason run, yet Mahomes and the Chiefs won each game outright. The team also won Super Bowl 57 outright as an underdog, making Mahomes a perfect 4-0 straight up and against the spread as an underdog in the postseason.
Now a three-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes has shown bettors that it's nearly a lock to bet on him as long as he's getting points in a game in his NFL career.
Patrick Mahomes Against the Spread Record as an Underdog
With the Super Bowl 58 win, Mahomes improved his career against the spread record as an underdog to 11-1-1, including an insane 10-3 straight up.
Why do oddsmakers keep setting him as an underdog? Mahomes has been a cash cow in that spot, but it's hard to see Vegas doing this much more often with the Chiefs quarterback, who is quickly climbing the ranks for the greatest player of all time at his position.
Chiefs' Super Bowl 2025 Odds
At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chiefs are set at +750 to win the Super Bowl next season, which is second in the odds.
Only the San Francisco 49ers (+450) -- the team Kansas City beat in Super Bowl 58 -- have better odds to win the Super Bowl next season.
Mahomes is no stranger to being an underdog after the team's last two playoff runs, but can he cash in at these odds for a third straight Super Bowl title?
It would be a historic feat if he can...
Has a Team Ever Won Three Super Bowls in a Row?
No team in NFL history has EVER won three Super Bowls in a row.
The Chiefs have a chance to make history in the 2024 season if they can hoist the Lombardi Trophy. There have been eight teams that have won back-to-back Super Bowls, but none of them were able to defend their title two times.
