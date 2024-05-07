Patriots' Jacoby Brissett Favored to Take First Snap of Week 1 Over Drake Maye
By Reed Wallach
The Patriots selected North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but it may take some time for the talented signal caller to see the field.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook believe that it may take a few games, if not more, for Maye to take over for free agent signing Jacoby Brissett as the Patriots slowly bring the rookie along.
Brissett, who played in three games with the Commanders last season after starting 11 games in Cleveland the year prior, may get the first crack at starting for the Patirots in 2024.
Maye is a highly rated prospect as the likes of the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants were trying to move up to No. 3 overall to select the North Carolina quarterback, but the Patriots rebuked all offers, taking Maye to be the quarterback of the future.
New England may not have the roster in place right now to feel comfortable sending out Maye in Week 1, which makes it a huge positive that Brissett is on hand as a veteran presence, but its clearly a fluid situation as the tantalizing talent of Maye may be too hard for first year head coach Jerod Mayo to ignore.
Below, you'll find DraftKings Sportsbook odds for who will start in Week 1 for the Patriots, shaded heavily towards Brissett for now.
New England Patriots Week 1 Starter Odds
- Jacoby Brissett: -550
- Drake Maye: +350
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.