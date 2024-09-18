Patriots vs. Jets Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks (Bet on Rhamondre Stevenson)
By Cody Pestino
The New England Patriots will face off against their divisional rival, the New York Jets, in a Thursday night primetime matchup. Sportsbooks are predicting a low-scoring game, setting the total at 37.5 points. With limited scoring anticipated, the anytime touchdown market has gained attention, offering bettors solid value.
Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds
- Breece Hall -150
- Rhomandre Stevenson +140
- Garrett Wilson +145
- Braelon Allen +300
- Allen Lazard +300
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Top Tier Pick: Breece Hall -150
The only player in this game where bettors will need to lay juice for a touchdown is Breece Hall, priced at -150. Hall has been a workhorse for the Jets, averaging 21 touches per game through two weeks. Despite the emergence of rookie Braelon Allen, the Jets are committed to getting Hall the ball, and his workload is unlikely to decrease. Given the volume of opportunities Hall will have to score, bettors shouldn’t shy away from laying the juice for him to find the end zone.
Value Pick: Rhamondre Stevenson +140
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been a workhorse this season. In just two weeks, he has accumulated 46 carries for 201 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 25 touches per game. Given the Jets' struggles against the run this season, allowing 250 yards on the ground through two weeks, Stevenson’s workload is unlikely to decrease in this divisional matchup. With odds of +140 to score a touchdown, he offers significant value to bettors.
Longshot Pick: Hunter Henry +450
Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is an intriguing long-shot candidate to score a touchdown following his impressive performance against the Seahawks. Last week, Henry caught eight of his twelve targets for 109 yards. With 12 targets in a close game, it's unlikely his opportunities will diminish on a short week. Given this volume, bettors might consider a bet on Henry to score a touchdown at +450.
