Paul Skenes NL Rookie of the Year Odds (Pirates' Pitcher Momentum Builds Following Seven Strikeout Debut)
By Reed Wallach
Paul Skenes had a ton of hype after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, and Saturday he proved there may be some substance to it.
While he did struggle to go long into his first start, failing to finish five innings, he did strike out seven batters in his first start, allowing three earned runs against the Cubs. Skenes, who was a longshot to win NL Rookie of the Year, is now viewed as a contender.
However, Skenes is competing with a handful of capable players in the National League, keeping his odds at +2000 through his one start.
Here are the updated odds for NL Rookie of the Year from FanDuel Sportsbook.
2024 National League Rookie of the Year Odds
- Shota Imanaga: +180
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto: +390
- Jared Jones: +650
- Michael Busch: +1000
- Andy Pages: +1000
- Jackson Merrill: +1200
- Paul Skenes: +2000
Skenes Showcases ROY Talent in Debut
Skenes had an abbreviated stint on the mound but proved he belonged by punching out seven batters in his debut.
Skenes hit 100 miles per hour 17 times during his first start, a clear sign that his upside is Rookie of the Year capability.
However, he is spotting the likes of the three favorites in the market, Shota Imanaga, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and his teammate Jared Jones, who have all jumped out to impressive starts to the year.
If you are buying the talent of Skenes and that he can make up a month of baseball with his electrifying talent, then this is the last time to bet him at relatively long odds.
