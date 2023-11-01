Penn State vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 10
By Reed Wallach
Penn State heads to College Park, Maryland to face a Terrapins team that is losing a grasp on its season after three straight losses.
The Nittany Lions can use a momentum-building win ahead of Michigan next week, is Maryland's recent form setting up for PSU to get on track? Or will Penn State's poor form on offense continue on the road?
Here are the odds for this Big Ten clash:
Penn State vs. Maryland Odds, Spread and Total
Maryland vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Penn State is 6-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Maryland is 3-5 ATS this season
- Maryland didn't cover in its lone game as an underdog
Penn State vs. Maryland How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 4th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: SECU Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Penn State Record: 7-1
- Maryland Record: 5-3
Get ready for college football Week 10 with our picks against the spread for every Top 25 game on the slate!
Penn State vs. Maryland Key Players to Watch
Penn State
Drew Allar: Penn State continues to lack explosiveness. The team was exposed against Ohio State and struggled to get separation at home against Indiana last week. This season, Allar has attempted 21 passes that have traveled more than 20 yards and has completed only seven of them. While the offense continues to look good, it's sitting on an easy schedule to prop it up.
Maryland
Taulia Tagovailoa: Even in the team's three-game skid, Tagovailoa continues to perform well. He has passed for more than 250 yards in both games, but he did take six sacks against Northwestern which can be a problem against Penn State's defensive line that has feasted this season, top 10 in tackles for loss on the year. That being said, Tagovailoa and the Terps will be the second most explosive offense the Nittany Lions have seen in 2023.
Don't miss this FanDuel Sportsbook promotion!
If you sign up with FanDuel using the link below and place a $5 bet, you will get $200 in bonus bets instantly AND 3 months of NBA League Pass FREE!
Penn State vs. Maryland Prediction and Pick
I struggle to see Penn State winning with margin against a talented Maryland team that has been a bit snake-bitten over the last three losses. The Terps took a halftime lead into the locker room against Ohio State on the road before falling apart in the second half on the road and outgained both Illinois and Northwestern in both games despite losing each.
The Terps have struggled to stop explosive plays over the last two games, which hasn't been the point of attack for this Penn State team this season. While the team has big play weapons like Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen at running back, but the Terps have been stout against the run, allowing about three yards per carry (16th in the country).
If this game is going to fall on obvious passing situations for Allar and the PSU passing game, I'm going to trust the home underdog to get off the field and stay competitive against a Penn State defense that may be trending in the wrong direction, allowing Indiana to pick up nearly seven yards per play.
The Maryland offense is far more dynamic than Indiana's and can hit enough chunk plays to keep pace with the Nittany Lions.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!