Penn State vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 13
The Nittany Lions will try for back-to-back double-digit win seasons on Friday night.
By Jovan Alford
The No. 12-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions will try to achieve another double-digit win season on Black Friday against the Michigan State Spartans. The Nittany Lions are out of the College Football Playoff picture, but they are still huge betting favorites over the Spartans, who will miss out on postseason action this season.
Penn State will hope to have starting quarterback Drew Allar back under center after he suffered an undisclosed injury last week against Rutgers. If Allar can’t play, the Nittany Lions will turn to freshman QB Beau Pirbula, who gave the Scarlet Knights’ defense some issues in the running game last week.
Can Penn State finish out the regular season on a winning note? Or will Michigan State pull off a Black Friday miracle at Ford Field?
Here are the odds and our best bet for Penn State vs. Michigan State:
Penn State vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread and Total
Michigan State vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Penn State is 8-3 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The Nittany Lions are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games as the favorite
- Michigan State is 5-5-1 ATS this season
- The UNDER is 8-4 in the Spartans’ last 12 as the underdog
Penn State vs. Michigan State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 24
- Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Penn State Record: 9-2
- Michigan State Record: 4-7
Penn State vs. Michigan State Key Players to Watch
Penn State
Kaytron Allen: Allen is coming off a solid game against Rutgers last week, rushing for 69 yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore running back likely won’t surpass his stats from last year (867 yards and 10 touchdowns on 167 carries) with the regular season finale on the horizon.
However, 714 yards and six touchdowns with a 4.9 yards per carry is pretty good. Allen has a favorable matchup on Friday night against Michigan State’s defense, which allows 140.4 rushing yards per game.
Michigan State
Montorie Foster Jr.: With the Nittany Lions having a stout run defense (79.2 yards per game allowed), the Spartans must lean on their passing game and get the ball to senior wide receiver. Foster Jr. has 41 receptions for 540 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Last week against the Hoosiers, he posted seven receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. It was the second time in the past three games that the 6-foot wideout had at least 90 yards and a touchdown.
If you sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with the link below, you will have your first bet matched up to $1,500! Get started now!
Penn State vs. Michigan State Prediction and Pick
Even with some uncertainty around the status of starting QB Drew Allar, the Nittany Lions shouldn’t have any problems with the Spartans. Last week at home, Penn State had a slow start against Rutgers but eventually figured it out with its running game in the second half.
The Spartans’ defense isn’t anywhere near the Scarlet Knights, as they give up 27.1 points per game. Michigan State’s offense will also have trouble moving the ball against this Penn State defense, which only gives up 3.9 yards per play. Michigan State’s offense is only averaging 4.4 yards per play (123rd in the country).
Penn State is 7-0 ATS as a double-digit favorite this season and 4-0 ATS as a double-digit favorite in Big Ten play. Meanwhile, the Spartans are 0-3-1 ATS as double-digit underdogs.
Look out for the RB duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen to carry Penn State to a win.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.