Penn State vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Feb. 11
Sunday features a pivotal Big Ten matchup between two middling teams in the conference. Outside of Purdue atop the standings, there is a log jam in the middle of the Big Ten, and Northwestern (7-5) and Penn State (6-6) are certainly part of it.
Penn State enters the matchup on a three-game win streak and a fourth-straight win today would go a long way in where they stand in the conference.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this game.
If you want to get in on the action, click the link below to sign up for an account at BetMGM. If you do, you'll receive $158 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!
Penn State vs. Northwestern odds, spread, and total
Penn State vs. Northwestern betting trends
- Penn State is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games
- The OVER is 15-4 in Penn State's last 19 games
- Penn State is 6-2 ATS in its last eight road games
- Northwestern is 4-1 ATS in its last five games
- The OVER is 5-0 in Northwestern's last five games
- Northwestern is 4-11 ATS in its last 15 home games vs. Penn State
Penn State vs. Northwestern how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 11
- Game time: 1 p.m. EST
- Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena
- How to watch (TV): BTN
- Penn State record: 12-11 (6-6 in Big Ten)
- Northwestern record: 16-7 (7-5 in Big Ten)
Penn State vs. Northwestern key players to watch
Penn State
Ace Baldwin Jr: Penn State's guard is the leader of this offense, leading the team with 5.3 assists per game while being the second-leading scorer, averaging 14.0 points per game. When he brings his "A" game, Penn State's offense runs with fluidity and they can beat anyone in the Big Ten.
Northwestern
Boo Buie: Northwestern will go as far as Boo Buie can take them. He's scoring 4.5 more points per game than anyone else on the team while adding in 3.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.5 steals. He is the key player for Northwestern in every game they play in.
Penn State vs. Northwestern prediction and pick
I expect a high-scoring affair in this Big Ten showdown. Both teams thrive offensively but have had issues on the defensive side of the floor. For example, Northwestern ranks 34th in effective field goal percentage and 56th in Floor%, which measures the percentage of a team's possessions that result in at least one point being scored.
Defensively, these two teams rank 200th and 202nd in opponent Floor%, allowing their opponents to score on the majority of their possessions.
It's also worth noting that Penn State ranks inside the top 100 in possessions per game, so their pace should lead to more opportunities for both teams. Let's sit back and root for points in this one.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!