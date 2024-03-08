Pepperdine vs. San Diego Prediction, Odds and Key Players for West Coast Conference Second Round
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Pepperdine vs. San Diego matchup in the West Coast Conference Tournament.
By Reed Wallach
Talk about a statement.
Pepperdine smashed Pacific in the first round of the WCC Tournament, winning 102-43 on Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas. Can the Waves jumpstart a run to the quarterfinals? The team faces San Diego on Friday night, a season series that each team won a game.
Here's our full betting preview and analysis for the WCC Tournament second round.
Pepperdine vs. San Diego Odds, Spread and Total
San Diego vs. Pepperdine Betting Trends
- Pepperdine is 13-17 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Pepperdine is 10-4 ATS as a favorite this season
- Pepperdine has gone OVER in seven of the last 10 games
Pepperdine vs. San Diego How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 8
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Orleans Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Pepperdine Record: 13-19
- San Diego Record: 17-14
San Diego vs. Pepperdine Key Players to Watch
San Diego
Deuce Turner: Turner averages nearly 16 points per game on the up-tempo Toreros attack. He only played in one game against Pepperdine, scoring 16 points despite missing all five of his 3s in the two point win.
Pepperdine
Jevon Porter: Porter scored 28 points while grabbing 11 rebounds in the resounding 59-point against Pacific. Can he follow it up? San Diego pressures the ball well, but is vulnerable on the glass and sends teams to the free throw line in droves, second lowest in defensive rebounding rate and free throw rate allowed.
San Diego vs. Pepperdine Prediction and Pick
Can Pepperdine follow up that result?
I'm not so sure and believe that metrics may be skewed towards the team following the 102-43 victory on Thursday.
I'm going to disagree and take San Diego as a possession underdogs. Pepperdine rates as the 358th most consistent team in the country, per Haslametrics, which means that the team has a ton of swings in its play, which can show on Friday against San Diego, a rim running offense.
It's worth noting that Turner, the team's leading scorer, didn't play in the team's loss at home against the Waves, 83-77, and will play a huge impact in this one. The Waves defense runs doesn't allow many three's, second lowest opponent three-point rate in league play, but that's fine with the Toreros, who are 104th in average shot proximty.
Pepperdine is 359th in the country in points allowed per possession at the rim this season, and I can't trust its erratic play to show up on Friday after such a blowout win on Thursday.
