Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Cade Cunningham, Celtics, Mavs)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA for the action on Monday, March 25.
By Peter Dewey
After a pair of props hit for us on Sunday, the NBA treats us with a loaded 11-game slate on Monday night.
There are five plays that I’m eyeing for tonight’s slate, including going back to the well for the Boston Celtics, who have covered the spread in six straight games as road favorites.
Plus, there are three player props that I’m taking, including two in the New York Knicks-Detroit Pistons matchup where New York is a shocking 16-point favorite.
As the regular season winds down, let’s close things out on a hot streak before the playoffs – and the decision on many of our futures bets – come down the pike:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 291-270-13 (+0.86 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 916-828-21 (+40.80 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Cade Cunningham OVER 19.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 Assists (-105) – 0.5 unit
- Boston Celtics -10.5 (-112) vs. Atlanta Hawks – 0.5 unit
- Dallas Mavericks -8.5 (-110) vs. Utah Jazz – 0.5 unit
- Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-115) – 0.5 unit
Cade Cunningham OVER 19.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
Cade Cunningham torched the Knicks for 32 points on 10-of-19 shooting in the last meeting at MSG, and he’s cleared 30 points in both meetings with the Knicks this season, scoring 31 earlier this season as well.
New York is one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, but Cunningham takes a lot of shots, taking at least 15 in each of his last nine games. He’s also averaging 18.5 field goal attempts per game this season.
I think off of usage alone, Cunningham is worth a shot in this prop.
Jalen Brunson OVER 6.5 Assists (-105) – 0.5 unit
Jalen Brunson has cleared this prop in three straight games, putting up seven, nine and eight assists in those matchups.
He’s only averaging 11.2 potential assists per game this season, but Brunson has seen a lot of double teams as of late, forcing him to give up the ball. After a couple of 40-point games on New York’s road trip, Brunson has put together a couple of down shooting games, but he’s paid off bettors in the assist market.
The last time these teams played, Brunson had 12 dimes, and he also took 26 shots, so it wasn’t a game where he held back looking to score the ball.
Detroit allows 27.0 assists per game (18th in the NBA), so don’t be shocked if Brunson clears this prop – which is currently listed at -105.
Boston Celtics -10.5 (-112) vs. Atlanta Hawks – 0.5 unit
Boston has covered the spread in six straight games as a road favorite -- moving to 17-14-3 against the spread in that spot this season.
The team has done this despite playing multiple back-to-backs without its full rotation, and there’s a chance five of the team’s top six players are in action tonight if Derrick White (questionable) suits up.
As for Atlanta, the team is just 2-7 ATS as a home dog in the 2023-24 season, one of the worst marks in the NBA.
I’ll give the Hawks credit, they covered as massive favorites against Charlotte, but now they’re taking on the No. 1 team in the league in net rating.
Boston keeps extending the lead in the East, and now that the team has figured things out on the road, it’s a must bet against a banged-up Atlanta team.
Dallas Mavericks -8.5 (-110) vs. Utah Jazz – 0.5 unit
Dallas has been elite against the spread as a road favorite this season, going 14-4, and now it gets a Utah Jazz team that is struggling as of late.
Utah lost by 16 points just a few games ago to the Mavericks in Dallas, and now the team has listed several key rotation players, including Lauri Markkanen, as questionable for this game.
The Jazz have been solid at home -- 13-9 ATS as home dogs -- but they have covered in just one of their last five games.
I question Utah’s ability to slow down this Dallas attack, as the Jazz rank 29th in the NBA in defensive rating, and now they are facing the No. 6 offense in the league. I’ll take this Dallas team to keep things rolling on the road.
Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-115) – 0.5 unit
I’ve taken this Tyrese Haliburton prop recently and it hit, and I’m fading him again on Monday night in the second night of a back-to-back.
Haliburton has shot the ball poorly from beyond the arc since the All-Star break, shooting just 24.3 percent on 6.9 attempts per game.
He’s cleared 2.5 made shots from 3 in just four of those 16 games, and now he takes on a Los Angeles Clippers team that ranks 15th in the league in opponent 3-pointers allowed. I have to fade Hali given his recent struggles.
