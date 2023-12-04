Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for CJ McCollum, Malik Monk and More)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals begin on Monday night with two great matchups.
The Boston Celtics take on the Indiana Pacers in the early window while the Sacramento Kings will host the New Orleans Pelicans in the late window.
I missed out on the total in the Boston game -- it opened at 239.5 but has risen to 244 -- so I'm rolling with props on ly for today's NBA best bets.
Let's dive into the picks:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 72-52-2 (+12.73 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 697-609-11 (+52.68 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- CJ McCollum OVER 17.5 Points (-125)
- Jordan Hawkins OVER 6.5 Points (+100)
- Player Prop Parlay (+114)
CJ McCollum OVER 17.5 Points (-125)
It didn’t take long for CJ McCollum to get acclimated back into the New Orleans rotation.
He scored 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers before putting up 19 points on 8-of-18 shooting in a win over the San Antonio Spurs.
What I love? CJ’s usage. He’s taking 16.8 shots per game on the season, and that hasn’t changed even though he missed time with a collapsed lung.
I expect him to get his against a Kings team that is in the bottom half of the NBA in defensive rating.
Jordan Hawkins OVER 6.5 Points (+100)
Is this an overreaction to the return of CJ?
I think it might be for Pelicans rookie Jordan Hawkins.
This season, Hawkins is averaging 12.9 points per game, clearing this number in 17 of his 21 appearances in the 2023-24 season.
Yes, McCollum’s return means less shots – and minutes – for Hawksin, but he still scored 16 points on 10 shots in CJ’s first game back in action.
At even money, I think this is an absolute steal for Hawkins, who is shooting the 3-ball at a high rate (37.3 percent) this season. He could go over this with one quick scoring burst.
Player Prop Parlay (+114)
- Malik Monk 2+ 3-Pointers Made
- Al Horford 20+ Points, Rebounds and Assists
Malik Monk 2+ 3-Pointers Made
Malik Monk is averaging over 17 points per game at home this season, and he’s shot the 3-ball at a high rate in Golden 1 Center (40.4 percent).
Overall, Monk is shooting 41.3 percent from 3 on the season, and he’s found the bottom of the net from deep three or more times in three of his last four games and half of his total games this season.
He’s also averaging 2.5 made shots from deep per game. I expect him to find the range at least twice on Monday night.
Al Horford 20+ Points, Rebounds and Assists
I love this alternate prop for Al Horford, which hit for us back on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.
There have been four games that Horford has played this season without Kristaps Porzingis, and he will get that chance again with KP ruled out tonight.
Horford’s PRA numbers in those games are as follows:
- vs. Philly: 25 PRA
- vs. Atlanta: 24 PRA
- vs. Chicago: 31 PRA
- vs. Philly: 29 PRA
The Celtics veteran big man is averaging 14.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game with KP out of the lineup. He should be able to clear this against a team that is No. 1 in pace and No. 29 in defensive rating.
