Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Franz Wagner, Immanuel Quickley)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
Even with an eight-game slate in the NBA on Friday, there isn't a ton to love with several key players questionable and some larger spreads that aren't exactly inviting to bet.
So, I've narrowed down two plays for Friday night in the prop market in games where we have some clarity on the lineups.
After a 2-3 night on Thursday, I'm taking a step back to play some picks that are a little safer -- and hopefully can avoid the blowout nature that cost us a couple of player props last night.
We're focusing on the Boston Celtics-Orlando Magic matchup and the New York Knicks' clash with the Phoenix Suns on ESPN.
Here's a quick breakdown for each prop bet tonight:
Let's break down each of these props for the Friday night action on the NBA:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 86-72-3 (+3.37 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 711-630-12 (+43.31 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Franz Wagner OVER 28.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-105)
- Immanuel Quickley OVER 12.5 Points (+100)
Franz Wagner OVER 28.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-105)
Franz Wagner is by far my favorite prop target in the NBA tonight for multiple reasons.
First off, Boston is down multiple big men in Luke Kornet and Al Horford, and the team has listed Kristaps Porzingis as doubtful.
That should make life a lot easier for Wagner getting to the rim, and make him an elite pick on the glass.
The Magic forward has put up nine straight games with over 28.5 points, rebounds and assists dating back Nov. 22, so it’s a shocker to me that this number is below 30.5. Over that nine-game stretch, Franz is averaging 24.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
In his last matchup against Boston, Wagner had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists – easily clearing this number.
I expect him to have a big game in Boston.
Immanuel Quickley OVER 12.5 Points (+100)
The New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns play a standalone game on Saturday night, so why not place a bet on it?
I love Immanuel Quickley in this game – especially since it’s becoming more and more obvious that he needs to play more for Tom Thibodeau’s group.
Quickley is averaging 15.0 points per game this season, scoring at least 13 points in 14 of his 22 games. Not only that, but Quick had a big game against Phoenix in New York, scoring 18 points on just 10 shots.
He should see some solid playing time in this one, especially after he shot 6-for-8 in just over 18 minutes of work on Wednesday.
