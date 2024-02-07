Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for James Harden, Victor Wembanyama)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA for the action on Wednesday, Feb. 7.
By Peter Dewey
Tuesday wasn't the best day in our NBA Best Bets, but Kevin Durant came through against the Milwaukee Bucks with huge fourth quarter to help avoid a reverse sweep.
There is no rest in the NBA, as we're back with more plays for the seven-game slate on Wednesday night -- the 102 night of NBA action we've had this season. If you've been following my column, or on my Twitter (@peterdewey2), you know that I've bet on the NBA every single day this season.
Today is no different, and there are a few prop plays that I'm eyeing tonight, including a pick for James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 202-184-8 (-0.49 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 827-742-17 (+39.45 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
- James Harden OVER 8.5 Assists (-125)
- Cleveland Cavaliers -11.5 (-110) vs. Washington Wizards
- Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (+100) – 0.5 unit
Victor Wembanyama OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
This is the second time that Victor Wembanyama gets a crack at the Miami Heat after dropping 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists (despite shooting just 8-for-22) in his first meeting with them this season.
This line for Wemby is an absolute steal, as the San Antonio Spurs star has cleared it in 12 of his last 15 games, with many of those coming while he was on a minutes limit.
The rookie has a huge usage rate, and he’s attempted at least 13 shots in every game on his 15-game stretch, averaging 17.0 field goal attempts per game and putting up 23.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
Despite scoring just 16 points against the New Orleans Pelicans and 19 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in his last two games, Wemby still cleared this number with ease. I think he does again on Wednesday night.
James Harden OVER 8.5 Assists (-125)
This is my favorite play of the night, as James Harden has carved up the New Orleans Pelicans defense this season.
Harden has been passing the ball at a high level all season long, and he’s cleared 8.5 assists in six of his last nine games.
The Clippers star guard is averaging over 13 potential assists per game this season, and now he gets a New Orleans team that ranks 19th in the NBA in opponent assists per game. Plus, Harden dropped 13 and 10 assists in his two matchup against the Pelicans this season.
Cleveland Cavaliers -11.5 (-110) vs. Washington Wizards
Since the turn of the calendar year, the Cavs have been elite, posting the No. 1 net rating in the NBA over its last 15 games.
Cleveland is heavily favored in this game, but the Cavs have been able to cover at a decent rate as road favorites (5-4-1 ATS) in the 2023-24 campaign. The same can’t be said for the Washington Wizards as home underdogs.
Not only do the Wizards have just three wins at Capital One Arena, but the team is 6-14 against the spread as a home underdog – one of the worst marks in the NBA.
These teams have played twice in Cleveland this season with the Cavs dominating both games, winning by 39 on Jan. 3 and 24 on Jan. 5.
This is the third time they’ll play in a little over a month, and the Wizards have looked no better than they did in early January. Washington ranks 28th in both defensive and net rating this season.
I’ll gladly lay the points with the Cavs now that they have Darius Garland and Evan Mobley back in this matchup.
Steph Curry OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (+100) – 0.5 unit
This is a Curry prop that I’ve bet often, and I’m going back to him in a tougher matchup on Wednesday night.
Curry has made five or more shots from deep in five of his last seven games, hitting at least four in each matchup.
That’s a great floor for the greatest shooter of all time, and he’s now at even money to go OVER this prop against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Curry hit eight 3-pointers in his last game against the Sixers (Jan. 30), and he’s one of the few players to trust against a Philly defense that does defend the 3-ball at a high rate – ranking fifth in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game.
One key in a prop like this is volume, and Curry certainly has it. He’s taken at least eight shots from 3 in every game since Christmas Day. He’s averaging 4.8 made shots from 3 on 12.3 attempts per game over that stretch.
