Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Kawhi Leonard, Tyrese Haliburton and More)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA for the action on Wednesday, Feb. 28.
By Peter Dewey
After a strong 3-1 showing (I missed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's point total by the hook) on Tuesday night, I've gone 9-2 in NBA best bets over the last two days, inching closer back to even on the season.
There is still plenty of time to make up the units we're down -- especially with the futures I have placed (you can find in the links below to my betting record) -- but I'd love to get there within the next few weeks.
Tonight, there are just six games in the NBA, but I have four bets -- including three player props -- to consider for the night's action.
Why don't we stay hot?
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 235-224-10 (-4.41 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 860-782-19 (+35.53 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 29.5 Points and Assists (-145) – 0.5 unit
- Chicago Bulls-Cleveland Cavaliers UNDER 216 (-110) – 0.5 unit
- Domantas Sabonis to Record a Triple-Double (+150) – 0.5 unit
- Kawhi Leonard OVER 25.5 Points (-135) – 0.5 unit
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 29.5 Points and Assists (-145) – 0.5 unit
I’m buying low on Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton after some down scoring games, including a matchup with the Toronto Raptors where he finished with just nine points and seven assists.
Since returning to his normal role of 30-plus minutes per game, Haliburton has cleared this prop in three of six contests. While that’s not great, he’s averaging 21.5 points and 11.6 assists per game on the season, good for 33.1 points and assists a night.
All we need is 30 on Wednesday against a New Orleans team that ranks 19th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
Don’t be shocked if Haliburton bounces back from one of his worst games this season.
Chicago Bulls-Cleveland Cavaliers UNDER 216 (-110) – 0.5 unit
The Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers have faced off three times this season, finishing with 204, 200 and 213 combined points in those games.
Cleveland has won each matchup, including two wins by double digits, so I’m not sold on taking the Bulls in this game as five-point dogs – even though the team is an impressive 7-4-1 ATS as a home underdog this season.
We could see some tired legs (and potentially some players ruled out) in this game on the second night of a back-to-back for both teams.
The Bulls are 5-4 on the OVER on the second night of a back-to-back this season while Cleveland is 4-5, and the UNDER has hit in 11 of the Cavs’ 15 games as road favorites this season.
Chicago profiles as a perfect UNDER team, playing at the No. 29 pace in the NBA, and the Cavs feature a top-10 defense on the season.
This is lining up to be a slug fest between two division rivals.
Domantas Sabonis to Record a Triple-Double (+150) – 0.5 unit
Back to the well?
Back to the well.
Domantas Sabonis has been a triple-double machine, picking one up in six of his last seven games and eight of his last 10, giving him 21 triple-doubles on the season to lead the NBA.
He’s also given Denver the business this season. Here’s a look at his numbers in the Kings’ three wins against the Nuggets:
- Dec. 2: 17 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists
- Feb. 9: 17 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists
- Feb. 14: 20 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists
With De’Aaron Fox questionable for this game with a knee injury, Sabonis could find himself facilitating the offense even more than normal. He’s become too consistent with these triple-doubles to pass up at +150 odds.
Kawhi Leonard OVER 25.5 Points (-135) – 0.5 unit
The Los Angeles Clippers won’t have Paul George on Wednesday night, and that’s a good sign for Kawhi Leonard against the Los Angeles Lakers.
In four games without PG this season, Leonard is averaging 27.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, clearing 25.5 points in three of those four matchups.
Kawhi did have a 38-point game against the Lakers earlier this season, and it’s worth noting he’s taken 22 or more shots twice in games that George has missed. If Leonard’s usage is anywhere near that, he’s a terrific bet to go OVER 25.5 points tonight.
There are two more plays that I’ve been eyeing as well, but I likely won’t pull the trigger on them until the early games start. If the Haliburton and Bulls-Cavs picks are going to my liking, I am considering Austin Reaves OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (he’s hit in seven straight games and 10 of his last 11) and Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double (he’s done that in three straight games). Follow my BetStamp @peter2dewey and Twitter @peterdewey2 for my bets in real time!
