Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Kyrie Irving, Celtics-Cavs First Half)
By Peter Dewey
It’s been a frustrating playoffs – to say the least – when it comes to my daily NBA Best Bets, but I’m looking to get back on track in the second round with a pair of Game 1 matchups on Tuesday.
We’ve fallen into the red on the season after several futures didn’t come through (I will not get over Malik Monk getting robbed for Sixth Man of the Year), but there’s still a lot of time – and some MVP and NBA Finals futures – to get us back on track.
On Tuesday night, I’m eyeing a player prop in the Dallas Mavericks-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup and a first half bet that we’ve made quite often on the Boston Celtics against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Is tonight the night for a 2-0 sweep? Here are the picks:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 350-347-13 (-6.08 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 975-905-21 (+33.86 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Boston Celtics First Half -7 (-108) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Kyrie Irving OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-112) – 0.5 unit
Boston Celtics First Half -7 (-108) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Rather than laying double-digit points with Boston in the full game, why not focus on the first half, where the team has been the best team in the NBA this season when it comes to covering the spread.
Usually, I’d gladly bet Boston to cover for the game, but the better trend is in the first half. Boston is 60-26-1 against the spread in the first half this season while the Cavs are just 43-45-1.
Boston is still 24-18-2 ATS as a home favorite on the season when it comes to the full game.
While the Cavs are a better team than Miami without Jimmy Butler, Cleveland hasn’t gotten much from Darius Garland (14.9 PPG) or Evan Mobley (12.1 PPG) this postseason. That’s going to be a problem against a well-balanced Boston team that can send several elite defenders (Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown) at Donovan Mitchell tonight.
Cleveland is 0-3 on the road in these playoffs, falling to 10-14 ATS as a road underdog on the season in the process.
If Jarrett Allen suits up, it gives Cleveland a bit of an advantage down low, but I’m not sure how long the team can get away with a two-big lineup since Boston spaces the floor so well.
The Game 7 hangover could be real for the Cavs, who have a quick turnaround for this Game 1.
Kyrie Irving OVER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-112) – 0.5 unit
This could be a massive series for Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving if the Thunder decide to shadow Luka Doncic with Lu Dort.
Dort held Brandon Ingram to 11-for-33 shooting when he guarded him in the first round, so don’t be shocked if Irving is asked to handle a bigger load than usual on offense.
Kyrie cleared 34.5 points, rebounds and assists in three of the six games in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 26.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for the series.
Back on March 14 – the last time these teams matched up with their starters – Irving had 36 points, four rebounds and 12 assists against OKC. He also had 25 points, six boards and eight dimes in a 35-point win following the trade deadline.
In a playoff setting where just about every action runs through Doncic and Irving, Kyrie is a must bet at this number in Game 1.
