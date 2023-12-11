Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Luka Doncic, Jamal Murray)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA is back in action on Monday with a massive 13-game slate, but I'm narrowing down three best bets to place for tonight's games.
We're starting with a pair of player props for two Western Conference guards -- Jamal Murray and Luka Doncic.
Doncic has been on fire since Kyrie Irving went down with an injury, making him an elite target against a weak Memphis team on Monday.
Plus, I have a favorite spread pick for tonight, where we're fading a team on a major losing streak.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
Sign up for FanDuel now!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 79-64-3 (+4.92 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 704-622-12 (+44.86 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Luka Doncic OVER 54.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (+100)
- Indiana Pacers -7 (-110) vs. Detroit Pistons
- Jamal Murray OVER 20.5 Points (-115)
Luka Doncic OVER 54.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (+100)
Luka Doncic has been on fire as of late with Kyrie Irving out of action, and now he gets to face a Memphis Grizzlies team that he went for a 35-point triple double against in the third game of the season.
Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 12.5 assists and 10.3 rebounds per game in four games without Irving this season, but he’s upped his scoring as of late, putting up 32, 40, 36 and 41 points in his last four games.
Without Marcus Smart, this Memphis team is very beatable on defense. Doncic should have a huge game.
Indiana Pacers -7 (-110) vs. Detroit Pistons
The Indiana Pacers made the final of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament, knocking off the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks on their way there.
Now, the team is just a seven-point favorite against a two-win Detroit Pistons team that has lost 19 straight.
The Pacers are No. 1 in pace and offensive rating this season, so they should have no issue running this Detroit team out of the gym that is No. 28 in offense this season.
The Pistons last few games?
They’ve lost by 32 to Orlando, 14 (at home) to Memphis, nine to Cleveland, six to the New York Knicks and 26 to the Los Angeles Lakers in their last five games.
I don’t see the Pistons covering tonight.
Jamal Murray OVER 20.5 Points (-115)
In three games since returning from a hamstring injury, Jamal Murray has scored 16, 23 and 21 points.
He’s starting to see his minutes increase as of late, playing 29:31 against the Los Angeles Clippers and 31:41 against the Houston Rockets in his last game.
The usage is key for Murray, as he’s taken 14, 18 and 17 shots in the three games he’s played since returning. I expect that to stay the same, especially against an Atlanta Hawks team that plays at the No. 3 pace in the NBA.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.