Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for Nikola Jokic, Lakers-Mavericks)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets in the NBA.
By Peter Dewey
After a solid 2-1 showing in our NBA Best Bets on Monday, I'm back with three more plays for the five-game slate on Tuesday night, including a player prop for Nikola Jokic.
I'm focusing on two games tonight, starting with the TNT matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. This is a line I jumped on early after Luka Doncic had to play 44 minutes in the Mavs' win on Monday night.
The Denver Nuggets-Chicago Bulls game is the other I'm looking at, with a first-quarter spread play and a prop for the two-time MVP. Let's break down the plays...
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
Sign up for FanDuel now!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 81-65-3 (+5.69 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 706-623-12 (+45.64 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Los Angeles Lakers Moneyline (-125) vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Denver Nuggets First Quarter -2 (-112) vs. Chicago Bulls
- Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-115)
Los Angeles Lakers Moneyline (-125) vs. Dallas Mavericks
I bet this line this morning after watching Dallas play Luka Doncic 44 minutes in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.
The Mavericks have a loaded injury report, ruling out Josh Green, Maxi Kleber and Kyrie Irving. Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr. are all questionable.
The Lakers are fresh off of multiple off days since winning the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.
This line has moved from Lakers -1.5 (when I bet the moneyline this morning) to Lakers -3.5 since the Dallas injury report came out.
Give me Los Angeles to grab a win on the road.
Denver Nuggets First Quarter -2 (-112) vs. Chicago Bulls
The Denver Nuggets are one of the best first quarter teams in the NBA, posting a net rating of +15.2 in the first quarter this season. That’s good for second in the NBA.
The Chicago Bulls, on the other hand, are one of the worst. Chicago has a first quarter net rating of -14.9, the second worst mark in the league.
Denver isn’t even listing Nikola Jokic on the injury report, and Aaron Gordon is probable. The Nuggets should jump on the Bulls early with both teams playing the second night of a back-to-back, but the Bulls had to go to OT last night.
Nikola Jokic OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-115)
In the first meeting between these teams this season, Nikola Jokic had 16 rebounds in a 22-point win. This game could be a lot closer if Jamal Murray (questionable) sits for the Nuggets.
The Bulls are one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA, ranking 25th in the league in rebounding percentage. That should make things easy on the Joker, who held Nikola Vucevic to just seven boards in their first meeting.
Plus, Jokic is averaging 12.8 boards per game, clearing this in three of his last four matchups. I like him to go OVER again on Tuesday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.