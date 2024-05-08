Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Expert Predictions, Picks for OG Anunoby, Myles Turner)
By Peter Dewey
All eyes in the NBA will turn to Game 2 between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday night, and there are several bets I’m making based on how Game 1 went.
New York failed to cover the spread in a close Game 1, and now the team doesn’t have big man Mitchell Robinson (stress reaction in his ankle), who is likely done for the season.
That has drawn me to bet two props in this game, as well as another play on a side in this matchup. Let’s break all the picks down for May 8:
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2023-24 season record: 351-348-13 (-5.65 units)
- Overall record (last 2+ seasons): 976-906-21 (+34.28 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
- Indiana Pacers +4.5 (-110) vs. New York Knicks – 0.5 unit
- OG Anunoby OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Myles Turner OVER 17.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
Indiana Pacers +4.5 (-110) vs. New York Knicks – 0.5 unit
In Game 1, I took the Pacers to cover because the Knicks have played a ton of close games this postseason, winning just one game by more than five points.
Oddsmakers have adjusted the spread in Game 2, shifting it to Pacers +4.5 from Pacers +6, but I still like Indiana in this matchup.
The first three quarters of Game 1 were played at Indiana’s pace, and the Knicks may not be able to survive a full series of uptempo basketball since Tom Thibodeau barely used his bench in Game 1, and now he no longer has Robinson, who is likely out for the season with a stress injury in his ankle.
New York needed huge games from Jalen Brunson (43 points), Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart to win Game 1 by four, and I wouldn't be shocked to see another close finish in Game 2. Remember, the Knicks have covered the spread just one time in four home playoff games this season.
Meanwhile, Indiana has moved to 15-11-1 ATS as a road dog on the season. Take the points on Wednesday night.
OG Anunoby OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-125) – 0.5 unit
This could be a huge game for OG Anunoby on the glass, as he’s cleared 6.5 rebounds in three of his last four playoff games while averaging 7.1 rebounds per game in the postseason.
However, OG took on a huge role on the glass when Mitchell Robinson missed Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers, grabbing a playoff-high 14 rebounds. Since then, he’s grabbed six, nine and nine rebounds while playing over 42 minutes in every game.
It’s going to be all hands on deck on the glass in Game 2 for the Knicks, and I expect Anunoby – who had to play down low in Game 1 on Pascal Siakam – to have a big game on the boards.
Myles Turner OVER 17.5 Points (-115) – 0.5 unit
The Pacers killed the Knicks with Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner in the pick-and-roll in Game 1. Turner finished the game with 23 points on 8-for-16 shooting, and he could be in line for a big game again on Wednesday.
It’s unclear how the Knicks will adjust their coverage – especially with Robinson out – but in Game 1 they seemed content on switching the pick-and-roll, leading to Turner getting huge mismatches on the inside.
It would make sense for Indy to keep attacking the Knicks in this way in Game 2 with the team down its best rim protector.
